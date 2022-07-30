ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

04-07-23-24-28

(four, seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

#Nebraska#Lottery#Neb#Lincoln#The Nebraska Lottery
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

