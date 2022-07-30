www.alaskasnewssource.com
The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project Hope — sent hundreds of Narcan kits to Anchorage police, who then promptly returned them. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Renee Oistad answered questions via email about the department’s lack of Narcan use.
A chain link fence surrounded the entrance of the Fourth Avenue Theater on Tuesday as a few construction workers began working on the downtown Anchorage landmark. Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies were unable to call 911, and needed to call 311 instead for a brief period on Tuesday. In a community alert, Anchorage police wrote that people were unable to reach emergency dispatchers by calling 911, and instead need to call the 311 number “due to an ACS Network outage based in the Lower 48.”
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
Tomorrow morning, join the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation in a special presentation by international destination development expert Roger Brooks. Brooks will provide a detailed assessment of Anchorage from the perspective of a potential resident, visitor and business investor, informed by weeks of independent, first-person research over the course of the past year. Along with the assessment, he’ll share an extensive list of creative and actionable ideas that our community can champion to improve livability in our city.
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - You’ll never see Doug Hill without his dog Chai in tow. As Alaska Department of Fish and Game Refuge Manager, Hill has had a busy year cleaning up areas in the Palmer Hayflats State Game Refuge. Hill began his spring by washing off vandalism at the Cottonwood Creek Bathrooms, and also helped pick up litter along the Glenn Highway in April.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system brought in widespread rain to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska for the first day of August. Anchorage was seeing rain of .39 inches through 7 p.m. Monday. The highest rainfall amount today in Southcentral goes to Palmer, which was deluged with 1.38 inches of rain (through 7:15 p.m. Monday).
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The August 16 primary is just over two weeks away. In-person voting starts tomorrow and the deadline to request absentee by-mail ballots is August 6. With the new open primary system, campaigns don’t feel nearly as busy or exciting compared to the old party primary system because the open primary is merely a formality for most of the races. Things should start kicking off after the primary when the campaigns start trying to navigate the ranked choice general election. And Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) signed several bills into law this week.
We are losing the 4th Avenue Theatre in Anchorage. Not next year. Now. The current owners/developers have already gotten a demolition permit to destroy the building and its facade. Guess what? According to several knowledgeable sources there is absolutely no rational or financial reason why demolition can't be stopped. How? Read on.
