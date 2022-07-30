Sanford ranked 10th in Mile High Prep Report’s 8-man standings

alamosanews.com
Colorado attorney general responds to DA resignation in San Luis Valley
In the days since taking over the district attorney’s office in the 12th Judicial District, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has already uncovered a backlog of roughly 500 cases.
SPMDTU continues on journey toward restoration
ANTONITO — In what Herman Martinez described as a “bright moment”, last week, people associated with the historic SPMDTU building in Antonito were presented with a check from History Colorado for $617,838 in support of restoring the landmark site to its former glory, bringing the total raised so far to $1.3 million.
Beat The Heat Bbq & Brews Aug 5 & 6
ALAMOSA — Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews returns to Cole Park on Aug 5 & 6. The two day event kicks off on Friday August 5, with Kids Q followed by the Bloody Mary Showdown hosted by 1874 Distilling. AHGADAZE will be on the stage starting at 7 pm, and the Brewers Classic Cornhole Tournament starts with the band. Both Square Peg Brewerks, and San Luis Valley Brewing Company will be on Tap at the beer garden all evening.
Monte Vista drug dealer sentenced to 16 years
DURANGO– The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announces Karl Kloeppel of Monte Vista, was sentenced to 192 months (16 years) in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
