Sanford ranked 10th in Mile High Prep Report’s 8-man standings

ALAMOSA — Beat the Heat BBQ & Brews returns to Cole Park on Aug 5 & 6. The two day event kicks off on Friday August 5, with Kids Q followed by the Bloody Mary Showdown hosted by 1874 Distilling. AHGADAZE will be on the stage starting at 7 pm, and the Brewers Classic Cornhole Tournament starts with the band. Both Square Peg Brewerks, and San Luis Valley Brewing Company will be on Tap at the beer garden all evening.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO