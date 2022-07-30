ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 2-17, White Balls: 2-20

(Red Balls: two, seventeen; White Balls: two, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

