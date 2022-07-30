ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 2-17, White Balls: 2-20
(Red Balls: two, seventeen; White Balls: two, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
03-11-15-16-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
