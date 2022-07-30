ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOP BURNS DOWN IN BENNETTE ESTATES

At 10:40 pm Caney Creek Fire was dispatched to a reported large building on fire in the 13000 block of McGreggor Road in the Bennette Estates area. The first truck arrived on the scene with a building fully involved with several vehicles and the woods starting to burn. Additional units from East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. The fire was quickly extinguished but firefighters will spend several hours removing tin and overhauling the scene. The owner had been working on his vehicle and had gone inside to cool off. When he came out the building was in flames. He had just seconds to get his truck out of the way but the fire was too intense to move the cars. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate. The homeowner felt it had been some lighting and extension cord that ignited the blaze. There were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says

HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon. According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to House Fire Caused by BBQ Pit on Wooden Deck; Sheriff’s Office Warns of Risk with Outdoor Cooking in Dry Cond

THE WOODLANDS, TX — B-shift’s busy day continued when just before 1am The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Windstar Court. E-102 arrived first and reported an exterior deck on fire extending into the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and confine the majority of the fire damage to the deck with some minor damage to the exterior of the home. The family of five home at the time were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters arrival and they will be able to reoccupy the home. Fire cause appears accidental, likely caused by the use of a BBQ pit on the wooden deck. When our extremely dry conditions, outdoor cooking can pose a significant risk. Please be cautious. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Hospital District Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
cw39.com

HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS

Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON I-45

Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

