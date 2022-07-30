www.mocomotive.com
SHOP BURNS DOWN IN BENNETTE ESTATES
At 10:40 pm Caney Creek Fire was dispatched to a reported large building on fire in the 13000 block of McGreggor Road in the Bennette Estates area. The first truck arrived on the scene with a building fully involved with several vehicles and the woods starting to burn. Additional units from East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. The fire was quickly extinguished but firefighters will spend several hours removing tin and overhauling the scene. The owner had been working on his vehicle and had gone inside to cool off. When he came out the building was in flames. He had just seconds to get his truck out of the way but the fire was too intense to move the cars. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate. The homeowner felt it had been some lighting and extension cord that ignited the blaze. There were no injuries.
Firefighters battle flames at Humble tire shop, according to officials
HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon. According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road. Mutual agencies were sent...
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
7 emaciated horses, including 2 foals rescued from Austin County property, SPCA says
HOUSTON – A total of seven horses, including two foals who appeared emaciated, were rescued from an Austin County property Monday afternoon. According to the Houston SPCA, animal cruelty investigators worked with Austin County Sheriff’s Department to rescue the horses from a home in Bellville after it was reported that the owner was not compliant to provide them with proper veterinary care despite multiple requests.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured following rollover crash on North Freeway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed and another passenger was injured after a major crash involving two vehicles on the North Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-45 before Rankin Road. Deputies...
The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to House Fire Caused by BBQ Pit on Wooden Deck; Sheriff’s Office Warns of Risk with Outdoor Cooking in Dry Cond
THE WOODLANDS, TX — B-shift’s busy day continued when just before 1am The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Windstar Court. E-102 arrived first and reported an exterior deck on fire extending into the home. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down and confine the majority of the fire damage to the deck with some minor damage to the exterior of the home. The family of five home at the time were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters arrival and they will be able to reoccupy the home. Fire cause appears accidental, likely caused by the use of a BBQ pit on the wooden deck. When our extremely dry conditions, outdoor cooking can pose a significant risk. Please be cautious. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Hospital District Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
German Shepherd stolen from Baytown home found 4.5 years later and more than 600 miles away
Eyewitness News reported back in 2018 about a German Shepherd named Sheba, who was one of several dogs being taken throughout Baytown.
Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, followed by two arrests
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Aug. 1 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Texas Highway Patrolman recovered two stolen vehicles and made two arrests. A JCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a Chevy Silverado while patrolling...
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
One Killed, One Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident On North Freeway In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle accident involving two vehicles on the North Freeway on Sunday. The accident occurred a little after 2:30 AM on the northbound lanes of I-45 before Rankin Road.
HPD searching for shooting suspect at southeast Houston taco stand
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June. Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS
Shenandoah and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are not taking lightly to the large number of thefts from the big box stores along the. I-45 corridor. Going back on records over the past year, 73% of the big box store theft arrests along the I-45 corridor were persons from Harris County. Earlier this year County Judge Mark Keough, using his campaign funds posted a sign at the Montgomery/Harris County line warning criminals coming into the county that Montgomery County will prosecute. Multiple arrests have been made this past week from the Big 3, Lowes, Home Depot, and Walmart. Below is the response from last weekend that these thieves met after a theft from the stores on College Park.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies respond to Lake Houston home and find 3-foot alligator at the front porch
No one was injured at the home and the alligator was safely wrangled before being set loose back into the wild by the deputies.
FATAL CRASH ON I-45
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep. The North Freeway has reopened after a deadly crash in north Harris County early Sunday, according to deputies. Harris County...
