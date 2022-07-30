Proposed Charleston ordinance aims to cut down on nuisance rental properties

www.live5news.com
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
More oversight with Berkeley County’s accommodations tax money
Berkeley County’s state accommodations tax is a 2 percent tax on all lodging and goes towards promoting and sustaining tourism in the county. There has been an accommodations tax for years, but in the past the money collected went to the Chamber of Commerce. But that ended because of the lack of transparency on how the money was spent.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant to discuss new noise limits after pilot program
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - For 90-days, Mount Pleasant has been testing a town-wide 55-decibel limit as part of its noise ordinance pilot program. The purpose of the program was to collect data on excessive noise and to come up with a solution that makes sense for both residents and businesses.
The Post and Courier
New plans for S. Cedar Street property?: Investment firm to break ground on mixed-use project
In what’s being billed as “the biggest thing to happen in Summerville” since the opening of Guerin’s Pharmacy, plans are in the works to transform a vacant lot at 208 S. Cedar Street into a “fascinating” project, according to developer Jeffrey Roberts, when detailing the two-acre site.
techaiapp.com
Developer and Clients Find Charleston to be a Real Estate Dream
National residential and commercial developer, East West Partners, found the city of Charleston, SC, to mirror the qualities that matched the company’s real estate vision. Over the past year, these attributes translated into East West’s three Charleston area projects selling out in a matter of months. After hitting...
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
live5news.com
N. Charleston Mayor Pro Tem says CCSO profiled, wrongfully detained him at a traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says he was wrongfully detained at a traffic stop by a Charleston County deputy. He says the situation escalated unnecessarily and he was racially profiled. On Sunday July 24th, Deputy Leonard Vella pulled Heyward over for failing to...
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group Closes First Half of 2022 as No. 1 Boutique Real Estate Firm In Charleston
Charleston’s innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, closes the first half of 2022 as the No. 1 boutique firm in all of Charleston. Through the end of June, the firm recorded more than $373.3 million in closed and pending sales, helping with 237.5 transactions for their clients. The second half of the year looks equally promising for the company.
live5news.com
SCDOT wants feedback on Long Point Road interchange project
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to weigh in on plans to improve traffic in one highest volume interchanges along the I-526 Corridor. SCDOT is holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the Long Point Road Interchange Improvement Project,...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity plans $325M buyout
Ingevity Corp. is making its third major acquisition by agreeing to pay $325 million to buy a manufacturer of pavement products. The North Charleston-based global chemical maker announced Aug. 2 it plans to purchase privately held Ozark Materials LLC and an affiliated transportation business in an all-cash transaction. The deal...
Multiple Lowcountry police departments hosting National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will host National Night Out events on Tuesday. National Night Out events are occasions local police departments hold to build and maintain relationships with neighboring communities. The following police departments are planning National Night Out: Charleston Police Department Charleston Police will host their National […]
The Post and Courier
DuPont opens facility in Berkeley County to meet a growing demand
DuPont has had a long relationship with Berkeley County. It has 2,100 acres along the Cooper River on Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The company is known worldwide for its manufacturing of things that include: industrial chemicals, synthetics, building materials, cosmetics and medical supplies. At a ribbon cutting on...
live5news.com
Charleston County School District “restructures”, drops top staff member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has parted with another one of its highest paid staff members. In an email obtained by live from news from Superintendent Don Kennedy to board members, Kennedy announced he has eliminated the position of Chief of Staff. The position was held by Dr. Erica Taylor who is now out a job.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Capstones around Colonial Lake on move, damaging sidewalks
It’s been acknowledged that we underestimated the expansion capacity of the capstones surrounding Colonial Lake when improvements were made to the lake in 2016. They are sensitive to heat and were given too little room to expand, so they moved wherever they could. They moved left. They moved right.
WIS-TV
Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty. The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5, patrons of Carolina Ale House can donate while visiting.
foxcharleston.com
A Possible New Development Coming to Berkeley County Causes Concerns for Residents
The Sandy Run development proposal considers adding roughly 460 homes and a 21-acre elementary school site in Berkely County, off Jedburg Road. FOX 24 News reporter Floriana Boardman spoke with residents about their concerns and has more information about the meeting that will take place on Monday, August 8, at 6 p.m., held by the Land Use Committee.
live5news.com
Man arrested in relation to death of vulnerable adult in Summerville. Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in Sunday I-26 crash. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Charleston woman died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-26. Charleston Co. THE LIST: Lowcountry law enforcement taking part in National...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
counton2.com
Photos: MPFD responds to multiple fires caused by unattended stoves
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston Fire Departments on Tuesday responded to to multiple reported structure fires caused by unattended stoves. The first happened Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America off of Wingo Way. Crews found a lethargic victim inside a first-floor...
abcnews4.com
Homeowner expresses concerns over Dominion Energy's plan to trim back, remove trees
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant homeowner is unhappy with Dominion Energy's plans to cut back one tree and entirely remove another on his property. Ed Shimer lives on Ferry Street in the Old Village neighborhood. He found out Dominion is cutting back his magnolia tree. “It's...
Morning fire destroys Colleton Co. storage building: Officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze. Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home. […]
