Donald Trump Gives Latest Hint at 2024 Decision: 'Very Hard Not to Run'

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 DAYS AGO