ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Gives Latest Hint at 2024 Decision: 'Very Hard Not to Run'

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 26

Red Hot Cinnamon
4d ago

Hey, Trump...Don't come around here no more...Don't come around here no more...Whatever you're looking for...Hey Trump, don't come around here no more...Zit give it up, stop...Orange give it up, stop...Zit give it up, stop, on lying any longer...Orange give it up, the storm getting stronger...Don't come around here no more...Don't come around here no more...Don't come around here no more...Don't come around here no more...America don't want you anymore...You darken my door...Whatever you're looking for...Hey Trump, don't come around here no more...

Reply(1)
9
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Former President Trump added that it's almost as hard as not grabbing theXxxxx!

Reply(3)
8
john gann
3d ago

Trump will run from the law but not run for any office.

Reply(1)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#The White House#Russian#Cnn
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy