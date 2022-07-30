ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Mud Hens' rally falls short in loss to Indianapolis

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo Mud Hens saw their two-game winning streak snapped Friday in a 6-5 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Fifth Third Field.

Brendon Davis, the hero in Thursday's game, struck out with runners on second and third to end the game a night after he had a walk-off, two-run single.

Toledo entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3, but Ryan Kreidler had an RBI single and Chris Rabago scored on a wild pitch. Indianapolis reliever Austin Brice regrouped to get Davis to strike out and end the threat.

Josh Lester had an RBI single in the first inning for Toledo, but Indianapolis then scored two in the second and three in the third.

Mason Martin notched an RBI double and Jared Oliva an RBI single in the second. Martin walked with the bases loaded in the third, Taylor Davis had an RBI single, and Tucupita Marcano recorded a sacrifice fly.

Toledo answered with two runs in the fifth on a solo home run from Jamie Westbrook and another RBI single from Lester.

Indianapolis' Davis added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth, before Toledo nearly completed a ninth-inning comeback.

Yohan Ramirez earned the win in relief for Indianapolis and Brice picked up the save. Toledo starter Elvin Rodriguez gave up five earned runs on eight hits in two innings to pick up the loss.

The Mud Hens and Indians have split the first four games of their six-game set, with the teams set to play at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Toledo, OH
