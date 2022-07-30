Schenectady man pleads not guilty in substance involved death

cbs6albany.com
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
Schenectady man sentenced for distributing drugs
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and cocaine base. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gregory Sherrills, Jr., 40, was sentenced to five years in prison.
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
Troy man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cohoes
The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Troy man on gun and drug charges while trying to recover a stolen vehicle. Kalvin Kiah Jr, 18, was arrested on August 1.
WNYT
Albany police investigate 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal
ALBANY – Vonda Ford of Albany is fed up. “They can stop this. You do it in the other neighborhoods. From this block, when you go down that street, it’s total different living, and we’re right here on the main strip,” she said. Five men –...
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
Arrest made after teens shot in Gloversville
The Gloversville Police Department has made an arrest after two teens were shot in Gloversville on July 27. Davian McKinnie, 19, was arrested on July 28.
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police confiscate guns and drugs in two arrests
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were recently working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious men in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
WRGB
5 things to know this Tuesday, August 2
Today's five things to know include an overnight shooting spree on Central Avenue, the results of a Siena College poll concerning the state's gubernatorial election, and a fatal motorcycle crash in Columbia County.
WRGB
One dead, five others injured in overnight Albany shootings
Albany, NY — One person is dead and 5 others injured after two shooting incidents Tuesday morning in Albany. Both shootings took place in the early morning hours on Central Avenue. Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street for...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Police: Saugerties man threatened motel worker with knife
A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a motel worker with a knife. The Saugerties Police Department said Spencer Lane, 36, was taken into custody at the scene.
Rensselaerville man accused of pointing gun during argument
A Rensselaerville man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at someone. The Albany County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Pappalau Jr., 46, was arrested on July 30.
WRGB
Arrest made in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Fort Plain's historic fountain in Haslett Park. The vandalism happened around July 16.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
