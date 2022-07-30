ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD investigating East Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is confirmed dead in a shooting at an East Toledo apartment complex. Toledo Police are investigating the death of a yet to be identified black male in his 20s. Authorities were called to Ravine Park Village, located at the corner of Seaman and Poplar,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning. A call for a stabbing at the Key Bank near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police, 34-year-old man was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Life Squad...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced died. Dominick was a son, brother,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman charged in death of her impaired daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have apprehended a woman they believe is connected to the April 24 death of her daughter. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported deceased person on Chase Street at 9:48 p.m. On scene they found the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man facing charges after infant’s skull fractured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after his child was left with a fractured skull. Ahmad Williams is facing charges of Felonious Assault Victim Seriously Harmed and Endangering Children Create Substantial Risk to the Health or Safety. According to court documents, police say Williams “did...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot in east Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night. Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department. TPD said there is no suspect in custody. Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. According to Toledo police, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One woman dead in single-car crash overnight Wednesday in Whiteford Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One woman died in a single-car crash overnight on Wednesday in Whiteford Township, Michigan, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ronni Vansteenkiste-Amador, 24, was traveling northbound on South County Line Highway when her car traveled off the road for unknown reasons, through private property, across Ottawa Lake Road and came to rest in a ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

