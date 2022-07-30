Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls

www.wsaw.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County. On Saturday, Aug. 6 it will monitor US 51 in Marathon County.
WSAW
North Wausau Fire Department to receive part of $8 million grant from state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Wausau Fire Department is receiving a $33,000 grant from the state of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers was at the department this morning to announce the investment. $8 million total will be assorted to other departments throughout the state, as well. The money’s coming from the American Rescue Plan and will help with E-M-S Services in Wausau.
WSAW
New rail system brings more train traffic to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Hall has gotten more complaints about train horns sounding during overnight hours. The reason is more train traffic due to a new rail service in the area. FOXY Rail System took over for the Canadian National officially in January. It includes 650 miles of...
WSAW
UPDATE: Wood County non-emergency lines back up
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Dispatch’s regular non-emergency phone lines are back up and running once again. According to an email from the lines went down around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county said they working again at 10:05 p.m. If you need non-emergent police, fire, or...
WSAW
Feedback sought for regional housing study
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has launched an online survey to assess the housing needs in the Wausau metro area. The survey is seeking feedback from people living in the town of Rib Mountain, villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and Schofield and Wausau.
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
WSAW
Law enforcement training to be held this week at Adams-Friendship area schools
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting training Tuesday through Thursday at Adams-Friendship Area Schools. Law enforcement officers may be wearing tactical clothing and carrying firearms near the schools. The training event will be geared towards school safety and our response. There will be...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Bus. 51 lane reduction will be bad for business
Editor’s note: The December 2021 resolution from the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors was to “strongly disagree,” not censure, the city over the Bus. 51 proposed plans. Also, a “road diet” is not two lanes, but rather one lane of traffic in each direction with a center-turn lane.
WSAW
UPDATE: Gas leak evacuation cleared in Wautoma
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office said it is now safe to return to the city of Wautoma after a gas leak was cleared. Tuesday afternoon people were asked to stay away from the area of 613 W Main St in the city of Wautoma after a report of a gas leak.
cwbradio.com
Proposal for Site of Rose Bowl Lanes in Marshfield
A new development may soon be coming to the parcel of land where Rose Bowl Lanes sits in Marshfield. At their July 19th meeting, Marshfield’s Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit for a proposal of the site. However, no official agreement has been made to purchase the property and the bowling alley is still open.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WSAW
AbbyBank to host ‘Shred Day’ supporting Peyton’s Promise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - AbbyBank will host a free shred event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. People can bring confidential paper documents to the AbbyBank from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. While this event is free, donations of non-perishable food or hygiene items will be accepted to support Peyton’s Promise.
Residents expected to rally Tuesday to protest drilling proposal
A group of Marathon County residents will gather Tuesday to formally oppose a permit for exploratory gold mining at the Easton Reef Deposit, while requesting testing to gauge the impact on the environment. The group will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday outside the Marathon County Courthouse. A joint meeting of...
WSAW
Excitement rises as Wisconsin Valley Fair approaches
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fairgrounds at Marathon Park in Wausau were busy Monday afternoon as crews set up for the 154th Wisconsin Valley Fair. Bright colors, food trucks, and rides packed into the park and down the midway. “I left here last night around 6:30 and when I got...
101 WIXX
Marquette Dentistry Student from Hortonville Killed in Marquette Interchange Crash
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police say a 22-year-old Hortonville man was hit and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th St. on I-94. Officials say a man was found laying outside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene. In a letter to Marquette University Students,...
WSAW
Gov. Evers awards grant to Wausau Fire Department to help EMS services
Last year's warm fall weather is affecting blueberry picking this year. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does. Last year's warm fall weather affects this year's blueberry...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
