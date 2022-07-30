ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Police respond to Arizona Mills after reports of a man with a gun

12news.com
 4 days ago
www.12news.com

12news.com

Teen fired AR-15 into the air outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A teenager was arrested after police say he fired an assault rifle into the air outside Chandler Fashion Center and caused a major scare Monday night. First responders rushed to the area just before 7 p.m. after gunfire erupted outside the mall. No one was hurt,...
12news.com

Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife in Mesa crash

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Police have arrested 35-year-old Mario Galvan for manslaughter following a fatal crash that killed his passenger on Sunday, said officials. Police reported that just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, a red Nissan Sentra was seen speeding southward on Gilbert Road. >> Live, local, breaking. Download...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI

GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Stabbing at Wild Horse Pass Casino prompts FBI investigation

PHOENIX — The FBI and the Gila River Police Department are seeking information on a suspect who is wanted for stabbing a woman at the Wild Horse Pass Casino Saturday evening. The suspect, an unidentified man, had been waiting in the parking lot of the casino and attacked a...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]

94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

PD: Woman arrested after 31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions inside home

TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Nearly three dozen chihuahuas are recovering after authorities rescued them from severe hoarding conditions at a home in Arizona. Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a Tempe-area home on Thursday, where they found 31 chihuahuas living in deplorable conditions. According to...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are working an "incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. No injuries and no confirmed shots fired have been reported. Police say they are "searching the mall slowly and thoroughly [sic]." This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
TEMPE, AZ

