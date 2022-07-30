Police respond to Arizona Mills after reports of a man with a gun

www.12news.com
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Teen fired AR-15 into the air outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A teenager was arrested after police say he fired an assault rifle into the air outside Chandler Fashion Center and caused a major scare Monday night. First responders rushed to the area just before 7 p.m. after gunfire erupted outside the mall. No one was hurt,...
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife in Mesa crash
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Police have arrested 35-year-old Mario Galvan for manslaughter following a fatal crash that killed his passenger on Sunday, said officials. Police reported that just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, a red Nissan Sentra was seen speeding southward on Gilbert Road. >> Live, local, breaking. Download...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI
GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
Man believed girlfriend was next door when he shot, killed two men at west Phoenix hotel, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New information is surfacing after two men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel last week. Last Thursday morning, police were called to the HomeTowne Studios Phoenix West hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road and found two men in one of the rooms who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Rob Schneider body cam footage released by Scottsdale PD
Months after the December 2021 encounter, the Scottsdale Police Department released body cam footage. "It was a nice interaction," said Officer Paul Lee, at the time. "These days there is a lot of negativity."
PD: Woman arrested after 31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions inside home
TEMPE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Nearly three dozen chihuahuas are recovering after authorities rescued them from severe hoarding conditions at a home in Arizona. Arizona’s Family reports police were called to a Tempe-area home on Thursday, where they found 31 chihuahuas living in deplorable conditions. According to...
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
One dead, two hurt after crash involving three motorcycles in north Phoenix
One person is dead and two are hurt after a crash involving three motorcycles near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix.
Police working 'incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are working an "incident at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe. No injuries and no confirmed shots fired have been reported. Police say they are "searching the mall slowly and thoroughly [sic]." This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Juvenile in custody after teen dies in shooting in Phoenix
A 17-year-old has died and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix Friday.
Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
