ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped

By Byron Tollefson
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBCzX_0gyJ6F3S00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A plan to close the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been scrapped. The center has been in Battle Creek for nearly a century and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

This was part of a national plan to modernize VA centers, in which 35 facilities would close, including Battle Creek.

The Asset and Infrastructure Review commission was tasked with deciding whether to recommend the plan of closing facilities to the president. But in late June, the U.S. Senate got rid of that commission, effectively killing the plan.

“The campus is really a great healing environment,” said Brian Pegouske, the public affairs officer for the Battle Creek VA.

“Veterans love to receive their care here,” Pegouske said. “Our staff do a great job of delivering care to veterans.”

“Our staff aren’t here necessarily for the money,” he added. “They can make more money elsewhere. It’s really about coming to serve those who’ve served and giving back to them and making sure they get the care they’ve earned.”

New Grand Rapids Home for Veterans set to welcome residents

In March, the VA proposed closing the Battle Creek facility and opening a new center in Wyoming, citing the fact many veterans have moved to the Grand Rapids area in recent decades. There would have also been a new outpatient clinic in Kalamazoo.

But with the plan now shut down, the Battle Creek facility and more than 30 other centers nationwide will remain open for the foreseeable future.

“It’s really important for veterans to know we’re here for them,” Pegouske said. “We’re here to deliver the best care possible, and this is really the place they can come for healing, for recovery.”

The nearly 30 buildings on campus were built between 1931 and 1960, Pegouske said.

But its age brings problems. In March, the VA found the facility doesn’t meet standards for modern healthcare, finding maintenance issues and architectural and engineering challenges.

“There are lower ceilings,” Pegouske acknowledged. “We don’t have central air in some of the buildings. So we continue to look at projects to upgrade the facilities and deliver the best care we can within the footprints we have.”

There are several ongoing projects to modernize the facility. Roads are being repaved around campus. That effort is expected to wrap up in a month.

The urgent care center is being updated. Pegouske said they are “modernizing the whole area,” with upgrades to patient rooms and exam rooms. That project is set to finish by the end of the year.

Floors and walls at many outpatient buildings are also being replaced over the next year. A project upgrading the pharmacy waiting room recently wrapped up too.

In 2023, work will begin on an addition to the community living center. Crews will add private rooms with private baths. That project is expected to take a year.

County program pairs veterans with support dogs

“The Battle Creek VA medical center is here to continue to deliver care for veterans,” Pegouske said. “We continue to modernize and deliver the best care possible for veterans. And that will happen now and in the future.”

“We’ll continue to make recommendations on projects that we submit locally to go forward to the VA,” he added. “To look for funding to modernize the facility in the future.”

It’s still possible new facilities could open elsewhere in West Michigan. Pegouske said they’ll continue to talk with stakeholders, veteran organizations and veterans about how and where they want to receive their care.

“It’s possible at some point we might have a larger, modern facility on this campus,” Pegouske said. “But as veterans continue to migrate in other areas, it still may make sense in the long-term future to look at a facility somewhere else.”

The VA already has a modern outpatient clinic in Wyoming. Pegouske said it’s still possible a new center could open there at some point depending on the feedback they get.

Meanwhile, a new clinic in Benton Harbor will open this September. Groundbreaking begins next month on an outpatient clinic in Muskegon.

“The VA does essential work for veterans that can’t be replicated on the outside,” Pegouske said. “It really is essential that our staff are here to deliver care to veterans.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 10

Diane Tuttle Cummins
3d ago

Such good news. Every word about the B.C. VAMC stated in this article is true, especially the peaceful setting and caring staff. My dad spent his last 4 years there. The facility is kept very clean and they are always making improvements. Plus Battle Creek cannot take many more losses! Thank you for saving this historic campus!

Reply
4
Joyce Hanger
3d ago

I'm so glad, I know a lot of people who use that facility. including a couple of my brothers. Thank you.

Reply
5
Glenn Salada
3d ago

Thank you Lord God Allmighty!!! I have been next door to the Battle Creek V.A. Hospital for 5 years...I live at Silver Star apartments next door on Clark road,..., we are all veterans here, 175 rooms for homeless veterans....the Battle Creek V.A. Hospital has saved my life!!!! 😊🙏❤....numerous times...I am eternally grateful to the Battle Creek V.A.......and to all that work there, and to all that support it... this is Awesome News..😊😊😊😊😊

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Battle Creek, MI
Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Va Medical Center#Veteran#Infrastructure#The U S Senate#The Battle Creek Va
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI
mibiz.com

Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role

The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
michiganradio.org

Kalamazoo commissioners to vote on amended social equity policy for marijuana businesses

Kalamazoo commissioners are scheduled to vote this week on new rules to help promote social equity among marijuana businesses. The ordinance would offer up to 40% off permitting fees for marijuana business owners who were previously convicted of a marijuana offense. It also offers discounts for owners who live in census tracts the city says were disproportionately affected by enforcing marijuana laws.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy