Syracuse coasts to 9-4 win over Omaha on Friday Night

Joey Spallina named boys lacrosse player of the year by USA Today
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joey Spallina had quite the week. On Saturday, he scored four goals, dished out two assists, picked up two ground balls and caused a turnover on his way to winning MVP honors in the 2022 Under Armour Boys’ Senior All-America Game. On Sunday, Spallina was...
State of SU football’s QB room: Garrett Shrader is No. 1, but who’s behind him with Justin Lamson out?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Quarterback competitions are one of the inevitable storylines for college football programs across the country each year when August rolls around. But while there is a bit of a QB competition happening for Syracuse football, it’s not for the starting job. The title of Syracuse starting quarterback firmly belongs to Garrett Shrader.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Mikel Jones named to preseason watch list for Bednarik Award
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones picked up one more preseason award watch list nod Monday, the last day of major award announcements before fall camps begin. The Syracuse football linebacker made the cut for the Bednarik Award, presented annually to college football’s best defensive player. Jones has also been named to watch lists for the Butkus Award and Nagurski Trophy.
Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to Onondaga 911 Center dispatches. At the scene, police cruisers blocked off much of the...
Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?
“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
After 30 years of talking, it’s time for Crouse, Upstate to merge (Guest Opinion by Tom Quinn)
Thomas P. Quinn, of Fayetteville, was special assistant to the Senior VP for Hospital Affairs at Upstate Medical University (2011-2017); president & CEO at Community General Hospital (2002-2011); and senior vice president and chief operating officer at Crouse Hospital (1999-2002). Having worked at three Syracuse hospitals, I have a perspective...
Bert Kreischer adds 2nd comedy show in Syracuse due to popular demand
Bert Kreischer has added a second comedy show in Syracuse due to popular demand. The comedian, also known as “The Machine,” will perform at the Landmark Theatre on Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. That’s in addition to a previously announced 7 p.m. show on the same date at the Syracuse theater.
Two airlifted to Syracuse after head-on crash in Thousand Islands, troopers say
Clayton, N.Y. — Two people were airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash in the Thousand Islands region, state police said. Randolph D. Heinle, 84, of Richfield, Ohio, was driving out of a parking lot at Natali’s Restaurant at 37067 State Route 12 in Clayton at 8:47 p.m. Monday when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police on Tuesday.
Four people hurt in 2 shootings less than a mile apart in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in two shootings within four hours less than a mile apart in Syracuse overnight, police said. The first shooting was at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Townsend Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. Police...
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Big lottery jackpot wins have been lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
Man shot in the leg near South Avenue corner store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night at a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the city’s shot spotter detected eight rounds to the right of the entrance of the Local Convenience store, at 303 South Ave., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Syracuse man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fentanyl, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison today for dealing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Esteras, 41, of Syracuse, had at least 124 grams of fentanyl that he distributed or planned to distribute, according to a news release Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Norther District of New York.
