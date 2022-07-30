Pioneers clinch a playoff spot, beat Jamestown 9-7 in comeback fashion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers clinched a PGCBL Playoff berth on Friday night, thanks to a 10-9 loss by the Geneva Red Wings. The Pios also won their regular season home finale after overcoming a 5-0 deficit.

The Elmira Pioneers will now play postseason baseball. Watertown defeated the fifth seeded Geneva Red Wings on a walk-off error, effectively locking Elmira in to the PGCBL Playoffs. Elmira made their Friday night even sweeter by beating Jamestown and will now play Batavia on Saturday which will ultimately determine if the Pioneers play at the top-seeded Muckdogs or Utica in a one-game playoff on Sunday.

The Pios maintained their ability to pull off a comeback win for the third consecutive game. After sweeping Geneva from behind, the Pios fell behind 5-0 to Jamestown in the third inning. Elmira responded with a seven-run bottom half of the inning.

Cooper Smith started the scoring with an RBI single, which opened the flood gates for Joe Olsavsky, Frank Wayman, and company to take a 7-5 lead. Elmira added another in the fourth to stretch the game to 8-5, then Jamestown began to close the gap.

The Tarp Skunks made it a one-run game in the eighth, but their efforts were thwarted by the pitching of Troy, P.A. native Hunter Kendall.

Elmira added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning before closing the game out for a 9-7 win.

The Pios travel to Batavia tomorrow night to close out their regular season. Depending on Saturday’s PGCBL West results, Elmira will either play in the opening round of the playoffs in Batavia or Utica.

