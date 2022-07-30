ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Pioneers clinch a playoff spot, beat Jamestown 9-7 in comeback fashion

By Nick Ketter
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9guV_0gyJ60to00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers clinched a PGCBL Playoff berth on Friday night, thanks to a 10-9 loss by the Geneva Red Wings. The Pios also won their regular season home finale after overcoming a 5-0 deficit.

The Elmira Pioneers will now play postseason baseball. Watertown defeated the fifth seeded Geneva Red Wings on a walk-off error, effectively locking Elmira in to the PGCBL Playoffs. Elmira made their Friday night even sweeter by beating Jamestown and will now play Batavia on Saturday which will ultimately determine if the Pioneers play at the top-seeded Muckdogs or Utica in a one-game playoff on Sunday.

The Pios maintained their ability to pull off a comeback win for the third consecutive game. After sweeping Geneva from behind, the Pios fell behind 5-0 to Jamestown in the third inning. Elmira responded with a seven-run bottom half of the inning.

Cooper Smith started the scoring with an RBI single, which opened the flood gates for Joe Olsavsky, Frank Wayman, and company to take a 7-5 lead. Elmira added another in the fourth to stretch the game to 8-5, then Jamestown began to close the gap.

The Tarp Skunks made it a one-run game in the eighth, but their efforts were thwarted by the pitching of Troy, P.A. native Hunter Kendall.

Elmira added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning before closing the game out for a 9-7 win.

The Pios travel to Batavia tomorrow night to close out their regular season. Depending on Saturday’s PGCBL West results, Elmira will either play in the opening round of the playoffs in Batavia or Utica.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Finalists revealed for Elmira pro lacrosse team name

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s coming down to the finish. Finalists have been revealed for the brand new team name for Elmira’s first-ever professional box lacrosse squad. Fans submitted their best names to the Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) website at PBLA.com. The finalists are: Elmira Tilt Elmira Express Elmira Renegades Elmira Huckleberries Last month, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Collins guides England to silver medal

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa’s Stef Collins continues adding to her storied career. UPDATE: Collins, the head coach of the England women’s three-on-three basketball team, earned a silver medal at the British Commonwealth games Tuesday night. England lost to Canada, 14-13, in a hard-fought contest in Birmingham. (Original article from Tuesday below). Last year, Collins […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Pioneers fall to Muckdogs in one-game playoff

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers had their season come to an end in the first round of the PGCBL playoffs on Sunday. (Video courtesy: Batavia Muckdogs YouTube) The fourth-seeded Elmira Pioneers lost to the top-seeded Batavia Muckdogs on the road 12-3 in a first round one-game playoff. Levis Aguila hit a two-run home run […]
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Batavia, NY
City
Utica, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Geneva, NY
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira to face top-seeded Batavia in one-game playoff

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have their opponent for the first round of the PGCBL playoffs. The Pioneers had their three-game winning streak end in their regular season finale on the road to the PGCBL West Division champion Batavia Muckdogs 9-6. Elmira grad Zack Odum went 1-for-3 at the plate and had an […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers Top 5 Plays of The Summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special summer at Dunn Field for the Elmira Pioneers. Although the team saw its season come to an end Sunday in the PGCBL playoffs, the Pioneers battled their way into the postseason with their fair share of heroic comeback victories. To honor the 2022 summer season, 18 Sports […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Senior Send-Off – Corning’s Lauren Gerow

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our final Senior Send-off for the Class of 2022 sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. On this edition, we honor Corning’s Lauren Gerow. Gerow played soccer and was a member of the indoor and outdoor track & field teams for the Hawks. Lauren helped the girls soccer team […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Game Playoff#The Geneva Red Wings#The Elmira Pioneers#The Pgcbl Playoffs#Rbi#Saturd
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Terwilliger seeking pro baseball shot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is battling for his next big shot. Corning High School graduate Ben Terwilliger announced via Twitter that he will be seeking a professional baseball opportunity at pitcher. Terwillger, who pitched for a fifth season as a graduate student at East Carolina University, went undrafted in the MLB […]
CORNING, NY
ithaca.com

Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg

There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Local players in Baseball Youth All-American games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the area’s top youth baseball players are heading to the big time. Players will compete in the 2022 Youth Baseball All-American Games in Ocean City, Maryland this week. From August 4-7, some of the top players in the nation will compete to see where they stack up against the […]
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
WETM 18 News

July 2022 saw five inches less rain than 2021

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – July 2022 in the Twin Tiers saw some extreme weather, with a string of 90-degree-plus days and five inches less rain than last year. According to the observation deck at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, July 2022 in the Southern Tier peaked at 97 degrees on July 23. Overall for the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Clemens Center updates 2022-23 Broadway Series

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Clemens Center has announced its new 2022-23 Broadway Series, featuring several substitutions from the previously announced lineup. The new lineup will include Anastasia and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. replacing the previously announced Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Tootsie. The new lineup, with dates and times for each show, is listed below: […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Car Strikes Building in Johnson City

A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy