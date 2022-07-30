‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long

Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO