‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long

Powell homeowner pumps out water from backyard on a Sunday night
POWELL, Tenn. — It was Sunday night when Angela Holmberg, a Powell homeowner, had to pump out water that had flooded around her home because of the rain. It was not the first time and certainly not the worst. Still, Holmberg looked outside her window as the water was...
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says
Anything is Possible 2012: Lynn Petr
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal East Knoxville stabbing early Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on Bertrand Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to an assault call and when they arrived...
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest
Tenn. PD to no longer respond to some non-injury crash scenes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting September 1, the Knoxville (Tenn.) Police Department will no longer respond to some non-injury crashes. According to a city press release, officers will not respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless specific factors are involved such as a vehicle being disabled in the roadway or an incident that involves a tow truck’s response. According to recent crash data, KPD officers spend about 24 hours a day working minor, non-injury crashes.
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers need help finding missing Knoxville teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers need your help finding three missing teens from Knoxville before the new school year begins. Aaryn Johnson, Rain Johnson (who are not related) and Deontae Peak have been missing for months now. Aaryn Johnson is 14-years-old and went missing in March....
West Town Mall celebrating 50 years of business
Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody after a helicopter search on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Blount County deputy walked up to Quinn Gabriel...
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
The heat and humidity crank back up Wednesday with limited rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are back and look to stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. The chance for spotty to scattered rain and storms continue as well, but rain should be limited. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
