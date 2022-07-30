Drought has farmers’ markets facing more demand for less supply

www.kcbd.com
City of Lubbock proposes lower property tax rate as building permits top $1.7 billion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council began a series of work sessions Monday to review the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a lower property tax rate that will still generate more than $4 million in new revenue for the growing and more valuable city.
KCBD
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
KCBD
Temps over 100, cooling some on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 90s and temps over 100 in the area with more heat expected for your mid-week forecast. The heat will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, although temperatures will drop some on Thursday and into the weekend. A weak cold front will...
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
KCBD
Temps climbing back around 100 degrees, lower rain chances
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock missed the rain today, but the clouds kept temperatures lower than expected. That’s not likely the case the next two days as afternoon temps are likely to climb back to near or even above 100 degrees. Rain chances will be lower tomorrow and Wednesday...
KCBD
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech researcher: Peanuts help weight loss, blood pressure, glucose levels
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Texas Tech University faculty member is helping to show the world that peanuts may be a useful dietary addition in dealing with a variety of health needs. A new study from the University of South Australia found consumption of lightly salted peanuts twice...
everythinglubbock.com
17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.
KCBD
South Plains sunshine and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
Construction underway, Dave & Buster’s location in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dave and Busters location is coming to the Hub City, records from the City of Lubbock confirmed. According to building permits, the location would be at 2620 West Loop 289 in the West End area. Photos taken Friday showed construction at that address. According to the permit, the building would be […]
KCBD
Waiting on rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat is on the way, but also a chance of rain. It is a slight chance, but some folks will get some rain over the next two days. Sprinkles returned to the KCBD viewing area this morning. Only a few spots will receive rain, and that will be very light.
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
KCBD
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council begins budget hearings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is working on next year’s fiscal budget. The city is considering lowering the property tax rate by four cents because higher property values and city growth will provide an extra $4.7 million in tax revenue for the city.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
KCBD
Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee was created to consider the needs of Lubbock roadways. Those citizens have recommended another bond election in November. This bond election is for a single $200 million proposition. The committee presented the Lubbock City Council with its recommendations Tuesday afternoon. The...
One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue
LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
