CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors

Transportation Questions: Monroe County Schools looking for bus drivers to fill routes
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Questions linger for Monroe County families. The county and Sweetwater City Schools are in desperate need of school bus drivers and contractors just days before school starts. It might be weeks or months before my kids first day of school. No, I don't have anything...
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
The Man at the Center of a TBI Silver Alert is Found Safe in Another State
The Silver Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an Anderson County has been resolved. 81 year-old Charlie Bowen was seen in his truck in Knoxville in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street around 4 yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. He was found safe today in another state.
No COVID protocols set for upcoming Knox County school year
With Knox County Schools starting back next week and after two years of changes due to COVID, many are hoping for normalcy this year.
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Anderson Co. Animal Shelter closing for two weeks due to parvovirus case
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Animal Shelter said they were closing their facility for two weeks after confirming a parvovirus case in the facility. "We suspected that parvovirus had presented on an intake, and confirmed with a veterinarian," they said on social media Monday. "While we recognize the hardship closing the facility will be for the public, we recognize a potentially larger problem for a healthy facility."
TBI Silver Alert Issued for Anderson County Man who was Spotted in Knox County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville. 81 year-old Charlie Bowen was seen in this truck, gray 2009 Dodge Ram, in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street around 4 yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Charlie has a...
Election 2022: Morgan County
Biography: Keck is from Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Military for 35 years before becoming a Morgan county veteran services officer. Keck says he supports pausing the gas tax and he is anti-abortion. If elected he says he wants to tighten the US border. Locally, he wants to stop drugs from circulating in the county. He also doesn’t want the Nemo Tunnel to close. He wants to promote business in the area and keep the tax rate the same. Keck is married.
TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state. East Tennessee […]
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger
Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest
Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents
Beginning on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury crashes, Chief of Police Paul Noel announced on Monday. Much like the Severe Weather Plan and the steps that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with social distancing guidelines, KPD officers will no longer respond to minor, non-injury crashes unless a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck or other specific factors are involved.
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
Safety a top priority for students as they return to Hamblen County schools
Armed felon pointed gun at deputy, Blount Co. sheriff says
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An armed felon accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody after a helicopter search on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Blount County deputy walked up to Quinn Gabriel...
Fatal stabbing reported at Knoxville apartment
Violent Crimes Unit Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning.
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal East Knoxville stabbing early Tuesday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on Bertrand Street, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to an assault call and when they arrived...
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
