The Oregonian/OregonLive wins 22 awards in state journalism contest

Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City
Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
Student voices: Journalism camp environment is really cool
So far, my time at HSJI has exceeded my expectations and I’ve had a lot of fun. The friends, editors, RA’s and everybody else I’ve met have all been really nice. Our first big project is working on profiles. Yesterday I was introduced to interviewing, and early today I finished gathering all my information on my partner to write up a draft. By dinner, I had written a full draft with minor edits made. After dinner, we took photos of each other for the profiles (I learned that I was really bad at taking pictures). We worked with OPB photographer, Kristyna Wentz-Graff, and learned about photo composition and journalism.
Marine Board makes permanent sound limits for Jet Skis on Willamette
Residents of West Linn's Bolton area complained of noise across river at Meldrum BarThe Oregon State Marine Board unanimously voted at its summer meeting Thursday, July 28, to permanently implement a rule limiting noise from Jet Skis on the Willamette River between West Linn and south Portland. The board adopted a temporary rule in April after hearing from residents of West Linn who were concerned about the noise from Jet Skis at Meldrum Bar Park across the Willamette in Gladstone. After a comment period beginning in September, the permanent rule will likely take effect in October, before the temporary...
Student Voices: Slightly terrifying
Today is our first day of working on our stories with our reporting partners which brings up an important and slightly terrifying part of journalism: Interviews. Preparing meant formulating questions, researching information, and endless amounts of note taking. Every time it felt like a few minutes had passed, I’d look at the clock and hours had flown by. I constantly feel like I am getting so much work done and none at all at the same time.
Portland Thorns’ Tegan McGrady in search of coffee and dogs as she adjusts to new team, city
Tegan McGrady didn’t have much time to adjust to her new situation. She was traded to the Portland Thorns on July 25, arrived in the city soon after, briefly trained with the team and headed out with them on a road trip to Louisville. McGrady, a defender, played 45...
Hundreds sought refuge at cooling centers during record Portland heat wave
As a seven-day heat wave took hold in Portland, the city’s cooling centers housed nearly 300 people on their busiest night, county workers distributed more than 100,000 bottles of water and emergency crews treated more than 80 people for heat-related illnesses. Multnomah County officials released the numbers Tuesday as...
In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience
It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
Hottest 'Hoods: The 25 most exclusive Portland-area neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods analysis is looking at new measure of Portland-area neighborhoods: exclusivity. The Hottest ‘Hoods index tracks neighborhoods with low home sales, high prices and short times on the market to determine the places that can be considered exclusive.
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
Paradise Mariscos brings Mexican seafood, ‘escapism’ to Northeast Portland parking lot
Portland’s best kept dining secret hides behind a chain-link fence next to Güero, the colorful Northeast Portland torta shop. Here in a former auto garage that once held priceless vintage cars, a chef with training at three-star Michelin restaurants is making food that reminds him of home — specifically, the Mexican-style seafood popular in the Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up — from now until October.
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
Summer dining guide: 17 new (and renewed) Portland restaurants to try right now
Behind an old door in Northeast Portland marked by an odd little man-cat hybrid, one of the city’s best restaurants recently staged a surprise revival. Housed inside a dimly lit former tavern, the temporary pop-up came from Nodoguro owners Ryan and Elena Roadhouse, and was a chance to revisit the flavors of the couple’s elusive, exclusive Japanese chef’s counter — dashi-infused sungold tomatoes, impeccably sourced sashimi, perfect rice bowls blanketed in salmon and brilliant salmon roe.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Portland’s newest bridge? Who gets stopped by Portland cops?
A historic heatwave, a newly opened pedestrian-and-bike bridge, grant money for struggling Portland businesses and disproportionate outcomes for people during traffic stops and unemployment claims. That’s just some of the biggest news from the week that was. How much of that news do you know? Test your knowledge below.
Beaverton student’s new farming technology is national top-10 finalist
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - For Sahasra Swargam, it all started growing up around crops during weekly trips to Sauvie Island. “I used to go there every weekend to see how fast they were growing, what the results (are),” she said. “I realized the progress was kind of slow.”
