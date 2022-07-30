ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Racing tripleheader exciting for fans as Brickyard weekend grows

By Eric Graves
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA9qw_0gyJ5exi00

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s the start of a fun weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fans enjoyed qualifying Friday before a tripleheader of races gets going on Saturday.

”They have three races in one weekend, that’s fantastic,” said Doug Fowler, an Indy local enjoying qualifying races on Friday.

It’s the first time fans are back at IMS since the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

”I love all of it, everything about it, the drivers, the cars, everything,” said Lisa Fowler, a huge racing fan and Doug’s wife.

For some, this Brickyard weekend is a bigger deal than the greatest spectacle in racing.

”I’ve been to every Brickyard and one 500,” said Terry Wisner, a racing fan from Michigan.

Saturday will be the Penzoil 150 and Gallagher Grand Prix. Sunday will feature the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Opening day at Indiana State Fair: Pickle pizza, Model Ts, and mullets!

The Brickyard may not touch the crowd size of the Indy 500 but it is a unique experience.

”I’m excited that the only place you can see it in the world, NASCAR and IndyCar, same track, is right here,” said IMS President Doug Boles.

This is the second time IMS has been able to do this tripleheader with fans. Boles said it’s a way to freshen up the weekend by putting it on the road course.

”The good news is our numbers are up a little bit over last year, so not only are we not declining we’re actually growing a bit,” Boles said.

Boles said he is expected 60,000 fans Sunday for the NASCAR race and a little less Saturday for IndyCar. An added bonus for fans planning to head to IMS this weekend is the weather, Boles expects it to attract a few extra fans, as well.

”I would anticipate we get some pretty good walkup tomorrow and Sunday because of the weather,” Boles said.

Walk ups are exactly who Lucas Culp over at Famous Soda and Candy Company in downtown Speedway is looking for.

”We have a lot of vintage stuff, people come in all the time and are like, ‘I haven’t seen this since I was a kid,'” Culp said.

Sunny weather welcomes fans for first nice day of Colts Camp

Along with the candy and sodas from the past, the store also has plenty of racing memorabilia. From vintage signs to model cars, it has quite the selection for fans and thrives on race weekends.

”The weekends are great,” Culp said. “We get a lot of foot traffic, especially tourists and people that are coming to see the race, just to stop in and they always walk out with something.”

From fandoms that are decades long to brand new, Boles sees this as a weekend to bridge two separate genres of racing.

”If you’re an IndyCar fans it gives you a good way to experience NASCAR and if you’re a NASCAR fan it’s a good way to experience IndyCar,” Boles said.

Two things to remember for this weekend, IMS merchandise and concessions are cashless and kids 15 and younger get in free with an adult.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)

The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lastwordonsports.com

The White Zone: Indianapolis won me over

INDIANAPOLIS — I strolled down the long, long pit road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I took in the sights and sounds of the century-old cathedral of auto racing. Yes, the booming bass of the music playing over the PA system died out hours ago. Yes, the fans long since exited the 559-acre property just roughly six miles from its namesake downtown, with just a sprinkling of fans standing beside the fences and finding pieces of cars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Reddick wins at Indy to close best month of NASCAR career

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Reddick this month already grabbed his first Cup career victory, qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs and signed a big contract with a new team. Now he’s got a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick closed the best month of his career with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Indy […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Reddick takes NASCAR Cup pole at IMS, Allmendinger wins Xfinity race

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Reddick turned a lap of 1 minute, 28.354 seconds to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The Richard Childress Racing driver is looking for his second road course win of the season after winning at Road America earlier this month. “I always […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Speedway, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Rossi ends 49-race losing streak with win on IMS road course

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alexander Rossi didn’t understand the allure of Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he showed up as a rookie seven years ago and won one of the biggest races in the world. His win Saturday on the Indy road course didn’t rival his 2016 victory in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500. But […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
FISHERS, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brickyard#Indy 500#Indycar#Sports#Ims
FOX59

Downtown Indy Chick-fil-A opens for business on August 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready to order up some waffle fries and a chicken sandwich–Downtown Indy’s new Chick-fil-A will open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be open for dine-in and carryout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis

Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Verizon
Fox 59

Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

With Colts, Matt Ryan can lean on Jonathan Taylor, run game

WESTFIELD – Matt Ryan watched the video, probably more than once. He saw the young Indianapolis Colts’ running back absolutely abuse Buffalo’s No. 1-ranked defense: 32 carries, 185 yards and four touchdowns; three receptions for 19 yards and another TD; a club-record five total TDs. Jonathan Taylor jumped off the screen and grabbed Ryan’s attention […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bike Night at the Children’s Museum

Squeeze in the last rays of summer by participating in Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® at Bike Night at the Children’s Museum, Thursday August 6th. It will be an evening of fun-filled sporty outdoor activities for the whole family. IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan will also be in attendance! This event is preparing many for the IU […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis

When people think about the best Mexican restaurants in the United States, cities such as Phoenix, Albuquerque, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego might come to mind. But what they might not realize is that Indianapolis, Indiana, also has some of the best Mexican food restaurants. You can...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitindy.com

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment Arrives in Downtown Indy

Those visiting Downtown Indy have another immersive attraction to explore thanks to the newly constructed Back 9 Golf & Entertainment facility, just over one mile southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium. Set to celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5, the $30 million, 58,500-square-foot venue provides golfers of all skill...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Tysin Chesher, Aubrey Longwell prove too fast to beat at Derby Days

MORRISTOWN -- Tysin Chesher drew the unenviable task of facing the defending champion in his first trip down the hill in the 2022 Derby Days soap box derby race in Morristown. Chesher made a statement, though, with a multi-car length victory over Carter Bell and was never defeated Saturday, finishing 5-0 to collect his first Derby Days title.
MORRISTOWN, IN
FOX59

FOX59

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy