ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Local church youth plans weekend of events, promoting positivity and community

By Alia Blackburn
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3B4j_0gyJ5bJX00

INDIANAPOLIS – Inside the community center of Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, kids were looking for a place to unwind on Friday.

“There’s just been a lot of sad things going on, a lot of negativity,” said Reis Radford, 10.

The rising homicide rate in Indianapolis, along with the effects of COVID-19, continue to leave an impact, especially among kids, like Reis and 16-year-old Jayla.

“Those are a few factors that have gone into us wanting to revamp community,” said Jayla Myers, 16.

Jayla and Reis are among the church’s youth group helping put on its Youth Day Weekend.

Friday’s kickback at the community center was the start of the festivities, which also included free food, activities and a panel discussion featuring college-aged members of the church.

Racing tripleheader exciting for fans as Brickyard weekend grows

Kendra Randle, who serves as co-chair of the church’s youth ministry, said the timing of these events serves as a safe space for today’s kids.

“We have youth now, with generations prior to and upcoming, where they are playing and wearing so many different hats, and so many different roles that adults sometimes wear,” Randle said, “and they’re having to be adults as children and they never get the time to just be kids.”

“This type of environment, it’s around the people that we love,” she added. “We ask them to invite their friends, but it is people that they have grown up around, people that have mentored them throughout the years, family members, friends. So, a safe environment where they are able to engage with one another, able to feel honest and open about asking questions.”

As the city pushes through another deadly year of homicides, including among juveniles, Randle said it’s important kids have a village of support to help break the trends already seen in today’s society.

“It took a village to help raise me and to raise a lot of the other people that are my age that are in this church, and it took a village to do that,” Randle said. “Now, I have become a part of that village that is to raise and be a part of that community that helps to groom and to grow, and the cycle will hopefully be that it was poured into me, and so now I can pour it into them, and hopefully they will be able to take and pull all of those things and pour it into someone else.”

The church has Youth Day Weekend details posted on its social media pages , but among the events are a community cleanup and concert on Saturday and a youth-led worship service on Sunday.

Opening day at Indiana State Fair: Pickle pizza, Model Ts, and mullets!

Though the kids put in a lot of work to make this weekend happen, many said it’s a labor of love as they look forward to serving their communities and the impact it’ll have.

“It feels really good because I like to help people,” said Riley Sharp, youth organizer. “That’s one of my lifelong dreams, when I get older, is to help others, and so I want to bring positivity and helpfulness into the community, and the world, and our church community.”

“It kind of feels heartwarming to know that I’m a part of something so big,” said Reis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

PIF: High school student provides arts magazine to children’s hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — One high school senior is using her literary and art skills to create a magazine to help local children’s hospitals.  The magazine is called “Kahani” which means storytelling in Hindi.  It has colorful art, stories, and poems inside, and is meant to inspire creativity in kids while they are in the hospital.  “So, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
ELWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WISH-TV

‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –“National Night Out” is a decades-old tradition that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Police agencies around the country will host events. The Larence Police Department is among those participating in building a connection. According to LPD, it hopes to restore a “sense of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Library to host free fair to learn how to become an author

Writers, readers and aspiring authors can meet with more than 40 published authors during the “Meet an Author, Be an Author” fair, hosted by Indianapolis Public Library. At the fair, attendees can buy signed copies of books and chat about the writing process with authors. The author fair...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Black Leaf Vegan, Baby Got Brunch, And More

Last week, Black Leaf Vegan announced to its social media followers that the popular food truck is opening a cafe downtown on the Canal, in the shuttered Quills Coffee location. After 25 years, Noblesville’s El Camino Real restaurant has closed its doors. The local favorite explained via a Facebook post...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Day#Youth Group#Brickyard
FOX59

Bike Night at the Children’s Museum

Squeeze in the last rays of summer by participating in Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® at Bike Night at the Children’s Museum, Thursday August 6th. It will be an evening of fun-filled sporty outdoor activities for the whole family. IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan will also be in attendance! This event is preparing many for the IU […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Indianapolis Urban League announces 1st round of grants totaling $21M

Indianapolis Urban League announced a total of about $21 million in grants to 52 organizations as part of its Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative on Aug. 1. The initiative is a partnership between the National Urban League, the Indianapolis Urban League, and the African American Coalition of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis

Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
Arnita M. Williams

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater good

Rosemary (Featherstone) Turentine - Woman of God, Author, Community Leader,Photo Credit: Facebook. Rosemary is an anointed woman of God. Her ministry's main focus is presenting spiritual development initiatives to those in the community who are at risk of losing sight of who they are in Christ. She is dedicated to inspiring others to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ." Rosemary Featherstone Turentine ~ Excerpt from her book: Eyes of the Striving Soldiers of God.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy