Judge denies bail for woman charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband

fox28media.com
Related
Randallstown Man Accused of Abusing Multiple Children Extradited to Face Charges
RANDALLSTOWN, MD – A Randallstown man who was hiding out in Washington, D.C. to avoid...
fox5dc.com
DC violent crime, homicides continue to rise; police investigate mass shooting that left 1 dead
WASHINGTON - A mass shooting that left one person dead in the District is the latest act of violence that has violent crime and homicide numbers rising across the nation's capital. On Tuesday, D.C. Fire & EMS confirmed that one of the victims was an off-duty member of the department.
Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent
BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat."I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder. "My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7. According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a...
Baltimore Man Admits To Possessing Fentanyl, Other Drugs and Weapons In A School Zone: DOJ
A Baltimore trafficker has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge and for illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone, authorities say. Vashawn Watkins, 21, was involved with the trafficking of a large amount of drugs in Pikesville from October 2020 through March 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Document describes video showing man walking away before squeegee shooting
Charging documents reveal what led to last month's deadly encounter between a group of squeegee people and a motorist in downtown Baltimore.
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
‘It’s disheartening': Baltimore neighborhoods seeing increased carjacking cases
Police continue to investigate several carjacking cases in Baltimore City. There have been 383 carjackings in Baltimore City this year.
Shooting investigation underway on Baltimore Washington Parkway, police say
BALTIMORE -- A possible shooting between two cars Tuesday afternoon on Baltimore-Washington Parkway is under investigation, U.S. National Park Police said. The agency said police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting between cars in the southbound lanes of the highway in the D.C. area.A minor was injured by debris after a bullet struck an uninvolved third car, investigators said. The minor's family declined medical attention. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in the incident is asked to call (202)- 379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAL Radio
Charges dismissed against Baltimore City cop accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend
Assault and weapons charges against a Baltimore City police officer have been dismissed in Baltimore County. The charges against Officer Thomas Kirby were dismissed last week. Deputy State's Attorney John Cox said the assault and weapons charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The charges stemmed from a May 29...
abc27.com
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Baltimore pastor attacked while preparing Back to School Drive for children
A Baltimore pastor working to change violence in his community became a victim of assault Monday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Nottingham MD
Charges filed against Middle River drive-by double shooting victims
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police say they have filed charges against the victims in last week’s drive-by shooting in Middle River. On Friday, Baltimore County detectives filed criminal charges against the two individuals injured in the double shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Middle River. Both defendants, who have not...
Baltimore Officer Follows Smoke Cloud, Discovers Fatal Crash
One is dead after a vehicle erupted into flames following a crash in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found after an officer on patrol noticed smoke in the 1500 block of East Preston Street around 2:20 p.m., Sunday, July 31, according to Baltimore police. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Baltimore Security Officer Shoots Suspect After He Attempted To Take Weapon
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting (graze...
Police Seek To ID Body Found On Side Of Baltimore County Road
An investigation has begun after a decomposing man's body was found on the side of a Baltimore County road, authorities say. The body was found around 11 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on the side of the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, according to Baltimore County police. The body was taken...
Comments / 0