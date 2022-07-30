Tax incentive program to take applications starting Aug. 1

fox42kptm.com
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
KETV.com
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when she...
kios.org
Matthew Wurstner on Nebraska's Inheritance Tax and Why You Should Care About It
Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed what Governor Ricketts called the biggest tax relief measures in Nebraska history. Taxes frequently come up in assessing quality of life compared to similar states and what a competitive tax climate might mean for retaining young people in the age of brain drain. Today Matthew Wurstner returns to the show to assess Nebraska's tax climate.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after the Omaha Education Association said Omaha Public Schools had 200 teaching positions still open after many left at the end of last year, the school board provided an update on the matter during its regular meeting Monday evening. Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
York News-Times
These are the counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska
Cass and Banner Counties rank high on the list of Nebraska counties with the worst commutes, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
iheart.com
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
fox42kptm.com
Nox-Crete may soon begin cleanup
OMAHA—Flames engulfed the Nox-Crete building near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue May 30. Along with it, its inventory of chemicals stored inside. Now, the company may soon start cleaning up that site. According to public records, Nox-Crete told the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) that its insurance company is giving the go-ahead to begin clearing and demolition.
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
KETV.com
'Very confident using the CDC guidelines': School districts prepare for another pandemic year
OMAHA, Neb. — "We know that kids being in school is a good thing," said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease expert with CHI Health. Lessons learned from years of pandemic teaching as students start their third full school year with COVID-19. "We built this plane as we were...
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, lower positivity
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
fox42kptm.com
MUD asking customers to voluntarily move to odd/even schedule to conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) is asking customers to voluntarily move to an odd/even schedule for water lawns to help conserve water during major heat. There is plenty of water, but there is a major demand when it is a popular time to water the lawn,...
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
fox42kptm.com
Open Omaha to throw spotlight on activities, career opportunities
OMAHA—Nonprofit group Omaha by Design is hosting a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday: Open Omaha. It's like an open house across the entire Omaha metro. "There are so many amazing organizations and businesses opening their doors for a behind-the-scenes look that you wouldn't get any other time," operations and special events director Corinne Wardian said.
