Judge denies bail for woman charged with shooting alleged 'child molester' husband

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A possible clue has emerged in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car that slammed into a busy Old Town bar, hitting six people.Chicago Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the two people in the stolen silver Lexus. Meanwhile, for the first time, a victim of the crash spoke in an exclusive interview with CBS 2's Charlie De Mar.Mary Grace Dela Rosa's said was enjoying a Friday night out - hanging out on the patio of Uproar, 1252 N. Wells St., when the stolen car came barreling towards her. She said it happened so fast that she...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO