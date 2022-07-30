Ramirez has HR, 3 RBIs in Guardians’ 4-1 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — José Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth, Shane Bieber struck out eight in seven innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1.

Ramirez’s 21st homer, a drive off Jeffrey Springs (3-3), gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

Ramirez added a two-out RBI single in the eighth after Steven Kwan’s third single.

Bieber won for the second time in nine starts since June 3 after needing 26 pitches in the first, when Ji-Man Choi hit a run-scoring single.

The Rays stranded the bases loaded when Christian Bethancourt struck out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.