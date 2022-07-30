Police: Spike in car thefts linked to social media trend

fox42kptm.com
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
LPD gives details on kidnapping, assault arrests
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said two people were kidnapped and assaulted Thursday. Police have two suspects in custody. Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet. Updated: 15 hours ago. Meet Shogofa! She will be available when...
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Charges were pending for a Red Oak woman when her vehicle struck a parked 2014 Nissan. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at 8:28 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say 79-year-old Ladonna Marie Peterson-Figley of Red Oak was taken to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where Officers read implied consent and sent her blood in for review.
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
Dog Dies in Fire Caused By Careless Smoking
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News) (KFOR NEWS August 2, 2022) Lincoln Fire & Rescue has determined what started an attached garage fire on Friday evening, July 29that 1100 SW 24 th St. The fire was called in to 911 communications by an off-duty LFR fire captain who lives in the...
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
OPD investigating felony assault that took place Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a felony assault after a shooting Monday morning. Several shots were fired at the residence of 3909 N 60th St. just a little after 5:00 a.m. Lavon Thompson, 18, was hit by the gunfire and was taken to Nebraska...
CBPD: Man pinned after a tree falls on two passing vehicles Tuesday morning
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A man was pinned after a tree fell on two passing vehicles Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs, according to a press release from Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). A large tree split near the base and a portion of it fell on two passing...
Lincoln fire investigators determine cause of blaze that engulfed a home Friday
There was an update on Tuesday about a Friday blaze at a west Lincoln home near Southwest 24th and West A Streets.
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Intense heat and humidity is back this week with highs expected to reach the 90s every day. Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff.
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous; they can also be...
Prayer walk held in North Omaha for the most recent gun violence victim
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — "If you see something say something, we want to end gun violence in our city," said Hope and Glory Church, Pastor Bruce Williams. As the community gathered around 22nd and Lake today to pray for one of the latest homicide victim 31-year-old, Davonta Williams. Who died from a gun shot wound Sunday morning as he was leaving a party near 22nd and Lake.
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
