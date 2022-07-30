Waco boxers land shiny prizes at National Junior Olympics

wacotrib.com
Baylor baseball hires Darin Thomas as director of operations
Former UT-Arlington head coach Darin Thomas was announced as Baylor Baseball’s new director of operations by Bears head coach Mitch Thompson on Tuesday. “I am extremely excited to add Darin Thomas to our staff,” Thompson said. “I’ve known D.T. for nearly 30 years. He has a fantastic baseball mind with unrivaled experience in the game. He will serve our program in so many ways, knowing exactly how to do every part of this role. His love and care for the game of baseball, his prior success running a Division I program and his character are unmatched, making him a fantastic fit for our staff. We are truly blessed to have him joining us here at Baylor.”
Baylor's Colbert places seventh in 100 meters at Under-20 world meet
CALI, Colombia — Baylor’s Laurenz Colbert wrapped up his time at the Under-20 World Championships with a seventh-place finish in the 100 meters on Tuesday. Colbert advanced through Monday’s prelims and Tuesday’s earlier semifinal to reach the final as the only American to advance. In the final, he registered a time of 10.24 to place seventh.
Baylor track welcomes transfer from South Dakota
The Baylor track and field program has landed a transfer from South Dakota in sprinter Demar Francis. Francis is a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, and attended Excelsior High School in Kingston, where he broke the school's 28-year-old record in the 400 meters. Francis holds collegiate career-bests of 6.87 seconds...
‘Thirsty and hungry to get back’ — Centex teams bring energy to opening day
Isn’t it nice when the first of the month aligns with the first day of practice? It’s like starting an Advent calendar, but for football. And coming off a season that ended with the ultimate treat, first-year head coach Tyler Beatty said the China Spring Cougars were buzzing to get back to the field.
Baylor basketball to play Pac-12 at Dallas showcase
The Baylor women’s and men’s basketball teams will play in the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. The Baylor women will face Arizona at 6:30 p.m. while the men will play Washington...
Brice Cherry: Baylor fans justified in their glee, delirium over Novosad's decision
Go ahead. Rip down the goalposts if you want. Baylor’s football season is still roughly a month away, but already Bear fans are celebrating a rather massive win. When Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to the Bears on Monday, it was greeted in Waco with everything from squeals of glee to social media flexing to sighs of relief. Novosad had drawn the attention of many of college football’s bluebloods — you can make a convincing case that he’s the most heavily-recruited QB Baylor has ever landed — so his decision to stick with Baylor potentially signals the BU program’s rise as an option for the nation’s most elite recruits.
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
Novosad reaffirms commitment to Baylor
Highly recruited Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to Baylor on Monday night. On his Twitter account, Novosad wrote: "100 percent locked in. Let's go Waco." Since he committed to Baylor last December, the four-star quarterback's stock has risen as he's been offered scholarships by Texas A&M, Notre...
Baylor Basketball set for Dallas doubleheader
DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — There will be a double serving of Baylor Basketball just up I-35 on December 18th, as the Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball team will play a doubleheader at the American Airlines Center. The women will open up the event at 6:30 pm as the Bears will take on 2021 national […]
Filmmaking in Waco more parts than panorama
Filmmaking in Waco has been an emphasis in the Deep in the Heart Film Festival since its beginning six years ago and was underlined this year. Several Waco filmmakers, writers and musicians had entries and special posters boasting “Waco Is Made For Movies” were commissioned. For the first...
Bit by bit: Waco in films more like pieces in mosaic
Movie fans hoping for a major feature film shoot in Waco recently had their spirits, if not eyebrows, raised with news of planned film “K-Pop: Lost In America.” The film project has stars Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton attached and concerns a Korean boy band stranded in Waco days before their American debut in New York City.
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids
About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
Waco-area news briefs: St. Paul UCC planning tour of Schulenburg churches
Foster Village of Waco has launched its annual shoe drive and is accepting donations through Aug. 10. The shoes will go to children and teens starting school this fall. Donations of new, school-appropriate shoes, including tennis shoes but not flip-flops, sizes kids 7 to adult 12, can be dropped off at the following locations: Club Pilates, 6500 Woodway Drive, Unit 117; Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, 4125 W. Waco Drive; Milk Bottle Cookies, 218 S. 11th St.; and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
WISD Back-to-School Family Fest is back
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning. It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year. The...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
GRK hosts area event for Habitat for Humanity
The cities of Central Texas banded together Tuesday to support a great cause—Habitat for Humanity—and the possibility to win an awesome truck. Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity (FHAHFH) teamed up with Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) for Tuesday’s Cross-Town Handshake event. Habitat for Humanity invited out the Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Temple, Salado, Georgetown, Innovation Black, Hispanic-American, McGregor, and Lampasas County Chambers of Commerce to attend the event. Other organizations attended the event as well. The event began at 11 a.m. and invited everyone in attendance to meet and mingle to learn about what everyone else had to offer each other. They, of course, encouraged participants to purchase raffle tickets and share information about the raffle online. Towards the end of the event, they held a door prize raffle with prizes that had been previously donated.
Blaccent hosting first annual Night Out block party in Waco
WACO, Texas — One organization in Waco is trying to change the perception of public safety for the community. Blaccent is a black-led group focused on providing resources for the black community in Waco. One of the ways they're doing so is by putting on the Night Out block party on Tuesday.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Killeen ISD hosts New Teacher Induction event
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is right around the corner, and the Killeen Independent School District is preparing its new teachers for a successful new school year. 750 employees with Killeen ISD were there to show the new teachers the support available for them – such as district instructional specialists and mentors. […]
