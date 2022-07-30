ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Congressman says Biden shouldn't run again

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

AG Keith Ellison speaks on decision to not appeal state judge's abortion decision

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following his decision to not appeal a ruling earlier this month that threw out all restrictions on abortions in the state.Watch the interview above and read the previous story below. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he has no plans to appeal the decision that struck down most of the state's abortion restrictions.A Ramsey County judge earlier this month ruled many restrictions violate Minnesotans' right to an abortion under the state constitution affirmed by Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 state Supreme Court case.The laws blocked include...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy