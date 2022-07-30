Congressman says Biden shouldn't run again

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following his decision to not appeal a ruling earlier this month that threw out all restrictions on abortions in the state.Watch the interview above and read the previous story below. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he has no plans to appeal the decision that struck down most of the state's abortion restrictions.A Ramsey County judge earlier this month ruled many restrictions violate Minnesotans' right to an abortion under the state constitution affirmed by Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 state Supreme Court case.The laws blocked include...

