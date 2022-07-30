Panama City man confessed to minor sex assault

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern can be a stubborn one and we are stuck in it. Plenty of moisture to work with and the heating of the day will continue to cause pop-up showers and storms daily as we move through the week. The storms can be slow-moving and cause flash flooding in some areas where we see repeat storms. We will have a few days where coverage will drop and evening with higher rain chances we are still not forecasting washouts across the area just good chances at seeing rain drops at some point through the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO