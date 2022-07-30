I am now in possession of the Official 2022 Premium Book of the 181st Champaign County Fair. In other words, my sister dropped off my copy of this year’s Fair Book a couple weeks ago – and we have been comparing notes ever since. Thumbing through the Fair Book in mid-summer has been a ritual for as long as I can remember, related to another tradition from our father’s childhood. Because tiny budgets and morning/evening milking chores precluded family vacations, the Scotts spent every day at the county fair – picnic under the trees included. The arrival of the Fair Book each year was second only to the Sears Christmas catalog for creating excitement and anticipation!

