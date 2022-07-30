www.urbanacitizen.com
Urbana Citizen
All the info that’s fair to print
I am now in possession of the Official 2022 Premium Book of the 181st Champaign County Fair. In other words, my sister dropped off my copy of this year’s Fair Book a couple weeks ago – and we have been comparing notes ever since. Thumbing through the Fair Book in mid-summer has been a ritual for as long as I can remember, related to another tradition from our father’s childhood. Because tiny budgets and morning/evening milking chores precluded family vacations, the Scotts spent every day at the county fair – picnic under the trees included. The arrival of the Fair Book each year was second only to the Sears Christmas catalog for creating excitement and anticipation!
Urbana Citizen
Church volunteers help trail
Members of the Urbana United Methodist Church recently performed some community service by doing a clean-up project along the Simon Kenton Trail (SKT). Volunteers are shown in front of the historic train car near the Depot in Urbana. The Simon Kenton Pathfinders organization, which built and maintains the SKT, are extremely grateful for any community groups who wish to help with maintenance along the trail. Contact the Pathfinders at: [email protected]
Urbana Citizen
Pony Wagon Days Parade set for Sept. 8
ST. PARIS – The village of St. Paris, along with Champaign County, will enjoy the 40th Annual Pony Wagon Days Parade on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Residents from the surrounding areas will line up on the village’s Main Street to see bands, horses and floats. The parade begins at High Street and Main Street and proceeds down Main Street to the old junior high school. There will be a food court and a basket auction/miscellaneous items after the parade.
Urbana Citizen
Master Gardeners ready for fair
The Champaign County Master Gardeners have been busy at the fairgrounds getting the raised beds prepared for the fair. The group has six new interns who have been hard at work under the direction of committee chair, Tasha Abrams. Each intern will showcase an educational theme within this project. The exhibit is next to the Farm Bureau building and will be welcoming fairgoers at the tent.
Urbana Citizen
CT COMM seeking donations for Urbana City Schools Backpack Program
Now that the Fourth of July is over, one can almost smell the school supplies in the air as people gear up to go back-to-school. But, instead of number two pencils, CT COMM is working to collect nonperishable food donations for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program. CT COMM’s collection...
Urbana Citizen
Your Hometown Techs cuts ribbon
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Wednesday, July 27 for Your Hometown Techs. Your Hometown Techs is now conveniently located in downtown Urbana at 108 Miami St. They offer a range of services including IT, PC upgrades, repair, setup, installation, recycling, and refurbishing. You can stop...
Urbana Citizen
Willman Furniture closing after 87 years
Willman Furniture, a locally/family-owned furniture, mattress and appliance retailer located in downtown Urbana, has announced it is closing its doors. “After 87 years Willman Furniture will be closing its doors forever,” the store owners posted on social media over the weekend. “We have everything marked down so come in now and take advantage of our marked down prices! Some things will change. Due to the marked down prices we will now have to charge for delivery, so bring your truck or trailer! We will also no longer be disposing of your old furniture or mattresses. See store for details.”
Urbana Citizen
Looking Back: Harness racing at the fair
This Looking Back features harness racing at the Champaign County Fair. Photo #1 (#A1743) is an 1891 photo of a harness racehorse on the race track of the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Note the ornate judges’ stand. This was two years after the fairgrounds was moved to its current location from the original location south of town which had served the county since about 1858 with a smaller race track (1/3 mile).
Urbana Citizen
Barhorst wins 85th District GOP primary
In unofficial results Tuesday night, in the Republican primary for the 85th District representative seat, Tim Barhorst of Shelby County defeated Urbana’s Lilli Johnson Vitale and Rochiel Foulk. Barhorst had 4,555 total votes, Vitale had 2,803 and Foulk had 728. In Champaign County, Barhorst had 1,029 votes, Vitale had...
Urbana Citizen
NIL likely in Ohio prep sports
COLUMBUS – Doug Ute, the executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, believes name, image and likeness (NIL) is coming to Ohio. He’s just not certain when or in what form. “I think it will happen,” Ute told members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association during...
Urbana Citizen
UHS alumni game
The Urbana High School alumni boys soccer squad beat the current UHS team, 8-4, Saturday night. Pictured is alum Daniel Westcott battling for the ball with current UHS players Henry Harrigan and Brayden Spriggs.
