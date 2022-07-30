City of Mauldin growing in residents and entertainment options

www.foxcarolina.com
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
Upstate block parties connecting people to healthcare
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local event organizer and radio personality has been jumping around the upstate this summer hosting block parties. The goal was to give kids something to do with free food, games and music but also bring the community together. Not only do they bring the...
Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening
SPARTANBURG — A $5 million mixed-use retail development is scheduled to open as early as October on Spartanburg's Northside. The Hub, at 578 N. Church St., began construction in November 2021. The new 16,700-square-foot building will include Moe's Original BBQ and Wofford College's book store. Michael Fletcher, owner of Greenville-based Fletcher Development, told The Post and Courier construction is nearly complete and tenants have started renovating their building space at the site.
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
Financial literacy program in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All students in South Carolina will soon be required to take a personal finance course before they graduate. We took a look at a local credit union that is already teaching financial literacy in the Upstate. It all comes after state leaders approved a provision...
SC tax free weekend starts Friday
Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Mindful Monday: Saunas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Taking a look at the benefits of saunas.
Asheville coalition rallies against forest plan
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Services released their draft plan for what happens over the next several years with Pisgah-Nantahala National Forest. It’s the largest national forest in North Carolina, and the Forest Service wants to open it up to more logging, and people aren’t too happy about that plan.
Law enforcement agencies host National Night Out events to connect with communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law Enforcement agencies across the area are hosting events for National Night Out, a community-building campaign to build the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Here is a look at some of the events happening tonight!. GREER POLICE DEPARTMENT. The Greer Police...
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
Upstate non-profit to give out over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The offices at Carolina Family Services are being filled with backpacks and school supplies. “I think it really improves the student or child’s confidence really because you’re away for a time period in the summer, you’re not seeing as many of your friends but now it’s a fresh new start to the school year. Even for some students that are starting a brand new school, it’s all about having that first great impression,” said Operations Manager Alan Lopez.
‘Living Undeterred Tour’ takes mental health mission across Carolinas, country
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - By the time Jeff Johnston rolled the “Living Undeterred Tour” bus into Greenville, he had already traveled thousands of miles across the country to raise awareness and money for mental health. The tour started in Johnston’s home state of Iowa after his personal journey of grief and despair.
Traffic lights on Haywood Road in Greenville operating again, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Traffic lights that were reported out on Haywood Road earlier Tuesday are back on, as of 3:30 p.m., according to Greenville police. Police had earlier said Duke Energy was working on the problem at the scene and traffic engineering was responding. At 2:20 p.m. Duke Energy...
Heat lightning... not actually a thing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat lightning is a term tossed around a lot in the summer. But did you know, there’s not actually such a thing?. Despite the fact a storm isn’t over your head and you can’t hear the thunder, there is a storm somewhere in the area producing the lightning. When conditions are right, mainly in the evening or at night, lightning can be seen up to 100 miles away!
LIVE: Joe Cunningham holds campaign kickoff event in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is holding a campaign kickoff event in Greenville on Monday where he will formally announce his selection for lieutenant governor. Cunningham confirmed to the Associated Press prior to the event that he has chosen Tally Parham Casey as...
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered
SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
