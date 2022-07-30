City of Mauldin growing in residents and entertainment options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The offices at Carolina Family Services are being filled with backpacks and school supplies. “I think it really improves the student or child’s confidence really because you’re away for a time period in the summer, you’re not seeing as many of your friends but now it’s a fresh new start to the school year. Even for some students that are starting a brand new school, it’s all about having that first great impression,” said Operations Manager Alan Lopez.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO