Report: Mariners to Acquire Castillo

By Alex Carr
 4 days ago

The prize of the 2022 trade deadline is headed from Cincinnati to the Seattle Mariners.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Luis Castillo, who has oft been considered the belle of the trade deadline ball, is heading from the Cincinnati Reds to the Seattle Mariners in a blockbuster deal.

Prospects Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore are headed back to the Reds as part of the trade.

The Philadelphia Phillies were said to not be shopping in the upper echelon of the starting pitching market, but there have been reports that the team is interested in a starter with team control. Castillo brings with him just that, and will be a Seattle Mariner for the remainder of 2022 as well as all of 2023.

The 29-year-old has been among the best in the game this year, tossing 85 innings of 2.86 ERA ball, striking out 90 batters in the process.

So, the first dominos have now fallen for both the hitting and pitching markets, which means baseball fans are sure to see a flurry of deals over the next three days as the August 2 trade deadline approaches.

