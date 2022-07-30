Asheville rolls 17-3 for third straight win

wlos.com
WLOS.com
Hendersonville maintaining high standard entering Ward era
Hendersonville — (WLOS) Jim Sosebee turned Hendersonville into a force to be reckoned with during his six seasons at the helm, registering three 10-win seasons that included an appearance in the 2A West Regional Final in the 2021 spring season. He was preceded by multiple coaches who achieved similar...
WLOS.com
Tourists let lead slip away in series finale
Asheville — (WLOS) An old habit crept back into action on Sunday afternoon when the Asheville Tourists were unable to hold a big lead against the Aberdeen IronBirds. In the first half of the season, the Tourists let massive leads slip away in multiple Sunday games but this was the first time it occurred in the second half. Asheville led Aberdeen 7-1 at one point; however, the Tourists ultimately fell in ten innings by a final score of 10-9. JC Correa hit a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the first and Zach Daniels added a three-run shot in the third. Michael Sandle connected with a two-run single in the fourth to give the Tourists a 7-1 lead behind starting pitcher Rhett Kouba.
WLOS.com
North Henderson hoping to ride momentum of strong summer
Hendersonville — (WLOS) North Henderson was in a valley when Jim Beatty took over the football program four years ago. The Knights were floundering at the bottom of the Mountain Athletic Conference, but by his second year they were in contention for a playoff spot. However, the momentum of...
WLOS.com
Luke Coleman looking forward to leading proud Brevard program
Brevard — (WLOS) Luke Coleman knows a little something about winning football. He played for Pisgah High and spent most of his early coaching career in Georgia; but when the opportunity presented itself to return to the mountains of WNC he did not hesitate. "That's the thing about this...
WLOS.com
Mountain Dance and Folk Festival hits the stage at UNCA this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Shindig on the Green will take a break this weekend in downtown Asheville to make way for the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. The three-day event, the nation’s longest-running folk festival, showcases the best of the region’s traditional and old-time musicians, ballad singers, mountain dance groups and cloggers.
WLOS.com
Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
WLOS.com
Asheville's Grove Arcade celebrates first 'Summer Festival'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday was a busy day at the Grove Arcade in downtown Asheville!. July 30 marked the first "Summer Festival." The community came together for games and activities, live music, food drink specials and more. The goal of the event: to bring some life back to...
WLOS.com
Republican Jeff Worley drops out of race for Buncombe County sheriff
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Republican Jeff Worley said Monday he's dropping out of the Buncombe County sheriff's race for undisclosed health reasons. Worley, who is on the ballot to face incumbent Democrat Sheriff Quentin Miller in November, overcame a challenge to his residency in June. On his campaign Facebook...
WLOS.com
One entrance to Asheville's Rankin Avenue Garage closed Aug. 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city officials say one entrance to a downtown parking garage will be closed off on Aug. 1. From approximately 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, officials say West Walnut Street will be fully closed between Haywood Street and Rankin Avenue. Therefore, the West...
WLOS.com
11 counties eligible for crop loss program related to flooding, April 2021 freeze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Farmers in several mountain counties are eligible for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses because of flooding and excessive rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. “We offered a similar program...
WLOS.com
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
WLOS.com
Getting back-to-school ready: Annual 'Tools for Schools' donation drive set for Aug. 10
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 is once again teaming up with Eblen Charities for the annual Tools for Schools drive, in partnership with Ingles Markets!. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Ingles Markets, located at 151 Smoky Park Highway in Asheville from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WLOS.com
Pints with Purpose: New Highland brew 'Survivor Strong' contributes to local nonprofit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Highland Brewing Company released a new beer on Saturday for a great cause. The brewery partnered with Helpmate, a nonprofit organization in Buncombe County that offers support to people leaving situations of domestic violence. The new brew is called the "Survivor Strong Hazy IPA." The...
WLOS.com
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
WLOS.com
Veritas Christian Academy campers discover cultures from around the world
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Teachers know children learn through play, so instructors at Spanish Camp at Veritas Christian Academy keep things active for the youngsters. The goal of the camp is, of course, to teach children about the rich heritage and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. But teachers also want to instill a love of learning.
WLOS.com
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Transylvania County man
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Western North Carolina. The public is asked to be on the lookout for 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, from Transylvania County, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
WLOS.com
Madison, Polk, Transylvania to share in $30.8 million in high-speed internet grants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. Madison, Polk and Transylvania counties will all benefit. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s...
WLOS.com
Local business owner captures nostalgic feel with handcrafted 'Buggy Pops'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since 2019, the popsicle stand 'Buggy Pops' has been a Western North Carolina favorite. Owner Neomi Negron tells News 13 she created the company after simply enjoying a popsicle. “I had a little hiatus in Florida where I was eating a lot of popsicles and...
WLOS.com
Asheville Dream Center helps kids get ready for school with backpack giveaway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping students get ready to go back to school. The Asheville Dream Center gave away over 1,000 backpacks filled with schools supplies on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr Park. The free back-to-school bash also included bounce houses, water slides,...
WLOS.com
Thousands send letters to NCDHHS officials about hospital expansion in WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials confirmed Monday that they had received more than 2,000 letters about whether to allow HCA-owned Mission Hospital to add 67 hospital beds or allow one of its two competitors -- AdventHealth or Novant Health -- to expand in the Asheville area.
