Owen legends Roy Williams and Brad Johnson help honor LeVine at Warhorse Golf Tournament

Luke Coleman looking forward to leading proud Brevard program
Brevard — (WLOS) Luke Coleman knows a little something about winning football. He played for Pisgah High and spent most of his early coaching career in Georgia; but when the opportunity presented itself to return to the mountains of WNC he did not hesitate. "That's the thing about this...
Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses
The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
Garland Ferrell wins Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club
Simpsonville – Former Greenville High and Furman golfer Garland Ferrell shoots a final round 65 to win the Greenville County Amateur at Fox Run Country Club. Ferrell birdied 5 of his first 7 holes to take the lead and made a 10-foot par putt on 18 to defeat Robbie Biershenk by one shot at -17. […]
Hendersonville maintaining high standard entering Ward era
Hendersonville — (WLOS) Jim Sosebee turned Hendersonville into a force to be reckoned with during his six seasons at the helm, registering three 10-win seasons that included an appearance in the 2A West Regional Final in the 2021 spring season. He was preceded by multiple coaches who achieved similar...
2022 Preview: Gaffney Indians
The Gaffney Indians are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Tourists let lead slip away in series finale
Asheville — (WLOS) An old habit crept back into action on Sunday afternoon when the Asheville Tourists were unable to hold a big lead against the Aberdeen IronBirds. In the first half of the season, the Tourists let massive leads slip away in multiple Sunday games but this was the first time it occurred in the second half. Asheville led Aberdeen 7-1 at one point; however, the Tourists ultimately fell in ten innings by a final score of 10-9. JC Correa hit a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the first and Zach Daniels added a three-run shot in the third. Michael Sandle connected with a two-run single in the fourth to give the Tourists a 7-1 lead behind starting pitcher Rhett Kouba.
Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Appalachian State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Previews 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen.
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
Allen Tate acquires leading Asheville real estate firm
Aug. 2. Allen Tate Realtors, in partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has acquired Beverly-Hanks Realtors, the leading independent real estate brokerage in Asheville. Allen Tate will now operate a total of 70 local real estate offices spanning the Charlotte, Triad, Research Triangle, High Country, Highlands/Cashiers and Asheville/Mountain regions...
Ingles Open Road at Pisgah Forest Stables
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Pedestrian Killed, Summer meals rolling in H-Ville, Jobs for the Homeless?
(Arden, NC) -- The highway patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Arden. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along U.S. Highway 25 early Sunday morning. The driver never stopped. There's been no description of the vehicle. Buncombe County Studies Homelessness Jobs.
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Mountain Dance and Folk Festival hits the stage at UNCA this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Shindig on the Green will take a break this weekend in downtown Asheville to make way for the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. The three-day event, the nation’s longest-running folk festival, showcases the best of the region’s traditional and old-time musicians, ballad singers, mountain dance groups and cloggers.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
Madison, Polk, Transylvania to share in $30.8 million in high-speed internet grants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. Madison, Polk and Transylvania counties will all benefit. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s...
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
Veritas Christian Academy campers discover cultures from around the world
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Teachers know children learn through play, so instructors at Spanish Camp at Veritas Christian Academy keep things active for the youngsters. The goal of the camp is, of course, to teach children about the rich heritage and culture of Spanish-speaking countries. But teachers also want to instill a love of learning.
