Owen legends Roy Williams and Brad Johnson help honor LeVine at Warhorse Golf Tournament

Asheville — (WLOS) An old habit crept back into action on Sunday afternoon when the Asheville Tourists were unable to hold a big lead against the Aberdeen IronBirds. In the first half of the season, the Tourists let massive leads slip away in multiple Sunday games but this was the first time it occurred in the second half. Asheville led Aberdeen 7-1 at one point; however, the Tourists ultimately fell in ten innings by a final score of 10-9. JC Correa hit a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the first and Zach Daniels added a three-run shot in the third. Michael Sandle connected with a two-run single in the fourth to give the Tourists a 7-1 lead behind starting pitcher Rhett Kouba.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO