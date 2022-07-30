Weeks-old remains of north Alabama woman found during welfare check; son arrested on unrelated warrants

www.al.com
Police: North Alabama woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
radio7media.com
Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Lawyers say Elkmont teen accused of killing family wasn’t told he had right to remain silent
The defense for Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teenager accused of killing five members of his family when he was 14 years old, has asked for some statements he made to law enforcement to be suppressed.
Barricade situation underway in Limestone County
A barricade situation is underway in Limestone County, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
Man pleads not guilty to 2021 Rogersville murder
A Rogersville man charged with murder has been indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury and pleaded not guilty, according to online court records.
WAAY-TV
Arrest made in deadly Florence crash
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
MCSO: Murder suspect stole trustee uniform, hid it under his clothes
News 19 spoke with Morgan County Sheriff's Office PIO Mike Swafford who gave details into the escape attempt.
Tuscumbia man allegedly had methamphetamines in system during 2021 fatal crash
Florence police have arrested a man on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal automobile crash that happened more than a year ago. Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said Charles Villagran, 51, of Tuscumbia, was arrested on Friday on manslaughter charges following a Lauderdale County Grand Jury indictment. On May 2, 2021,...
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on him which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
WAAY-TV
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree burglary and other charges
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 2, 2022, a Decatur resident reported a burglary at their residence in the 600 block of Cherry Street NW while at home. During the Decatur Police Department’s investigation 45-year-old Lolita Marjorie Amerson was developed as a suspect in the burglary. A warrant for burglary in the second degree was obtained for her arrest/
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
wtva.com
Iuka investigating death of dog during traffic stop
A dog died shortly after its owner was pulled over and arrested in Iuka. The town is investigating the death.
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders
One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
WAAY-TV
Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown
The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
radio7media.com
Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
themadisonrecord.com
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
