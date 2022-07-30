Massachusetts Bans Discrimination Against Natural Hairstyles with Signing of CROWN Act

www.dailyadvent.com
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Dianna Ploss used to just be another screamy Trump crank, but now she's running for governor - as an independent - with a platform that calls for a crusade against Jews in Massachusetts. Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss...
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate
Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Massachusetts House firmly rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest 'dangerousness' proposal
BOSTON — The House on Saturday rejected a Gov. Charlie Baker plan to overhaul how criminal defendants can be deemed dangerous and detained, spiking his last-minute effort to attach the controversial measure to another criminal justice reform push. The House voted 31-122 to shoot down a state budget amendment...
Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining
As the Massachusetts Senate recessed early Sunday afternoon for free grilled cheese outside the State House, the chamber’s top budget writer expressed optimism that lawmakers could muscle through a hefty to-do list with mere hours remaining until formal lawmaking concludes at midnight. Major pieces of legislation — including sports...
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
‘It’s going to happen:’ Massachusetts taxpayers to see relief this year despite Legislature scrapping $250 stimulus checks
Tax relief is “going to happen” this year in Massachusetts, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said, despite the Legislature’s failure approve $250 stimulus checks for middle-income residents, but some watchdogs say the relief headed to taxpayers is “steps backwards in terms of progressivity.”. Beacon Hill leaders scrapped...
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
MSPCA: 150 cats from Florida ready for adoption this weekend in Massachusetts
The “Southern Hub" transport program flew 150 homeless cats from Florida to the New Bedford Regional Airport on Tuesday.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
Sightings of mangy foxes reported to Animal Control
Animal Control offers best practices after seeing an increase of reports about foxes that look sick.
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the state’s legislative session set to end Sunday, several bills have been passed in recent days. One of those passed being the Save Students Act. The bill is meant to strengthen school safety and address issues of school violence and teen suicide. It also expands...
