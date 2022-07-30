Post 2 fights, drops Legion state final to South Charleston Post 94

MORGANTOWN, W.Va –

The West Virginia American Legion Baseball state championship was on the line tonight and Morgantown Post 2 and South Charleston Post 94 got things started early.

Post 94 jumped out quickly with two runs in the first but Post 2 answered in a hurry. Jacob Kennell and Cody Thomas each reached to lead off the bottom of the first to bring Aaron Forbes to the plate.

He sent a flyball over the outfield fence to put Morgantown in front with one swing to make it 3-2 after one inning.

Post 94 struck back in the third though. Jordan Mosley matched the effort from Forbes, getting ahold of one and sending it over the left field fence for a three-run shot that made it 5-3.

Forbes came through in a big way again in the bottom of the inning as he launched a solo shot to straightaway center that just cleared the fence to make it a one run game.

Post 94 just wouldn’t be denied at the plate though. Garrett Comer sent a fifth inning single straight back up the middle into center to drive in one and make it 6-4.

Up next, Isaac McCallister delivered the big blow. He crushed a low fastball to left-center for a two-run bomb that extended the lead, 8-4.

Tommy Montague came on in relief for Morgantown, getting all three outs in the fifth and working scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh to give his team a chance.

The rally nearly came in the seventh. With one out, Cody Thomas sent a double to the base of the left field wall and Jacob Kennell raced home to bring the crowd to its feet at Dale Miller Field.

At the end of the day, it was all for not though as Montague grounded out to second for the final out and South Charleston post 94 is the 2022 West Virginia American Legion Baseball state champions.

Both teams will advance to next weeks American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional as Post 2 earns an automatic bid as the host team. Morgantown will be in action on Wednesday at 4:30 pm.

