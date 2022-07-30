GCW: The People Vs. GCW Results (7/29) – Moxley/Blake Christian For The GCW Title

www.wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey Has Been Fined And Suspended
During WWE SummerSlam this past weekend, fans saw that Ronda Rousey didn’t handle defeat very well after losing her “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Championship match to Liv Morgan. And her handling of that situation has led to some immediate storyline consequences for the “SmackDown” star.
Ric Flair’s Last Match Live Coverage (07/31) – Flair & Andrade Vs. Lethal & Jarrett
Ric Flair's Last Match Live Coverage (07/31) – Flair & Andrade Vs. Lethal & Jarrett
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Ric Flair’s Details His Nightly Drinking While Preparing For Final Match
Tonight is arguably the biggest night in the career of the legendary ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, as he is scheduled to compete in the ring one last time at the event named after him — Ric Flair’s Last Match. Obviously, being a 73-year-old legend, the question of Flair’s health comes into play when considering his return to the ring.
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Backstage News On WWE Renaming Vince McMahon’s Road Office
The ablution of Vince McMahon continues in WWE. PWInsider is reporting that the backstage area that used to be labeled “Vince’s Office” now reads “CEO Office.” There is now also a second office labeled “Paul Levesque” for the new head of creative. This period marks the first time that the head of creative for WWE is not also chairman and/or CEO. PWInsider notes that none of the old signage was to be found inside Nissan Stadium.
Renee Paquette Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations And WWE Changes
Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) recently appeared at the Starrcast V event over SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN. There she was interviewed by different media outlets, including Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. who caught up with Paquette and asked her about Vince McMahon, her take on his recent retirement, and if she was surprised.
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
Mark Henry Believes AEW Star Will Be Dominant Force Like Brock Lesnar
During the latter half of his career, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was considered by many to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. As such, he knows a thing or two about wrestlers on a roll, and Henry believes he’s seeing that right now in AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.
WWE Raw Results (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Results (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
Bianca Belair Addresses WWE’s 4 Horsewomen’s Main Event Dominance
Bianca Belair is sitting top of the women’s division right now as “Raw” Women’s Champion, but that is a role she has risen to incredibly quickly, having only made her debut on the main roster in 2020. She has worked hard for that change in position, but it has left Belair in a spot that she finds odd at times.
Eric Bischoff Shoots On If AEW Is Competition To WWE
Vince McMahon bought out WCW in 2001 and since that time, WWE has had very little competition in the pro wrestling space. Things changed in 2019 when Tony Khan decided to put his money and influence behind a new start-up promotion named All Elite Wrestling and, since that time, AEW has gone on to become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. However, not everybody sees the 3-year-old company as true competition to WWE, a company that has been around for decades upon decades.
Live Coverage: ‘Saraya: Turning The Page’ From Starrcast V
Live Coverage: 'Saraya: Turning The Page' From Starrcast V
USA Network Reportedly Open To Unique Presentation Of Tonight’s Raw
Change is in the air in WWE, and apparently, USA Network is jumping on board. According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, the network that broadcasts Monday Night Raw “is allowing the first hour [of tonight’s ‘WWE Raw’] to be commercial-free if WWE wants.” The tweet also stated that tonight’s episode “looks really good as of now, and is a packed show.”
Will Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative Mean The Hurt Business Returns?
With Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) now head of WWE creative, there will be some changes coming, at least if SummerSlam is any indication — within his first two weeks in the top job, Levesque brought up Iyo Sky, formerly known as Io Shirai in “NXT,” and the released Dakota Kai to form a stable with Bayley. Meanwhile, another popular faction that fans have not forgotten about is Bobby Lashley’s Hurt Business, which never got to perform live in front of fans, as they were only together for the pandemic era in WWE.
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
Bryan Danielson Reveals Original Plans Of Infamous Talking Smack Exchange
Bryan Danielson could have gotten fired for a planned incident on “WWE Talking Smack,” but it absolutely would have made for good television. Danielson was in Nashville, Tennessee for Starrcast weekend and participated in a live panel with Renee Paquette for fans in attendance. The audio eventually aired as this week’s episode of “The Sessions” and the American Dragon happened to cover a lot of his tenure in WWE.
