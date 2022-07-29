ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Bourne, Cotuit and Hyannis in heated race for West's No. 1 spot

By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
The Bourne Braves have already clinched a spot in the Cape Cod Baseball League playoffs, but they still have plenty to play for.

The Braves (20-14-6) defeated the Harwich Mariners, 4-2. For third-place Bourne, the win keeps their hopes of earning the top seed in the West Division alive. Bourne is one point behind second-place Cotuit and two points behind division-leading Hyannis. Harwich (19-19-6) is still fighting for a playoff spot.

Harwich started strong scoring two runs and holding Bourne scoreless over the first four innings. The top of the sixth is when everything took a turn.

Bourne scored all four of its runs in the top of the sixth and held Harwich to no runs over the last five innings. Wake Forest University's Seth Keener was a big part of that as he pitched the final five innings and allowed no runs or walks, four hits and struck out six.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 7, Cotuit Kettleers 3

The two best teams in the West Division faced off for the second time in three days. With the playoff starting next week, the Cotuit Kettlers (21-14-5) entered the game with the top spot, but the Hyannis Harbor Hawks (21-13-6) only trailed by half a game. Cotuit won the matchup Wednesday, 7-5, but tonight was not the same as Hyannis won, 7-3, and took back the top spot in the East and overall in the league.

The first two innings, neither team put any runs on the scoreboard. An error in the bottom of the third inning allowed the Harbor Hawks to strike first with two unearned runs.

In the top of fourth inning, the Kettleers got their first runs on a walk with the bases loaded. In the bottom of the fourth, Michigan State University's Mitch Jebb answered in a big way for Hyannis as he went yard for a three-run home run that gave the Harbor Hawks a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hyannis added another run that increased its lead to 6-1. In the top of the seventh, the Kettleers scored their first run since the fourth on a hit batter with the bases loaded.

Brewster Whitecaps 6, Wareham Gatemen 5

A game with playoff implications turned into a home run derby with both teams going yard multiple times. Brewster (16-17-7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Wareham (12-21-7) responded with three runs of their own that included home runs from University of Nebraska Lincoln's Max Anderson and University of Oregon's Owen Diodati.

In the top of the third inning, Texas Christian University's Kurtis Byrne hit a two-run home run and Arizona State University's William Rogers answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the third. This tied the game, 4-4. In the fourth inning, both teams added a run, which was the first scoring inning without a home run.

North Carolina Charlotte's Cameron Fisher hit a game-winning solo home run in the top of the eighth that gave the Whitecaps a 6-5 lead and an eventual win.

With the win, Brewster holds on to its second spot in the East Division, while Wareham's hopes of making the playoffs took a hit. The Gatemen are seven points behind Falmouth for the final playoff spot in the West.

Orleans Firebirds 4 Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox 1

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Cal State Long Beach's Connor Burns scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second with a solo home run for Orleans (16-20-4).

McLennan Community College's Gray Harrison was good for the Firebirds over the first five innings as he allowed a single hit, no runs, a walk and struck out two. In the top of the sixth, he gave up his first run and got Y-D (19-14-7) on the scoreboard that tied the game at 1-1.

Orleans scored their first run since the second inning in the bottom of the seventh to take a 2-1 lead. In the next inning, Georgia State University's Cam Jones hit a two-run single that gave the Firebirds a 4-1 lead.

This win moves Orleans into the third spot of the East Division as the Firebirds fight to grab one of the final three playoff spots available. Y-D still holds on to the top spot in the East and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Falmouth Commodores 1, Chatham 1

Both teams came into the game looking to move closer to securing a playoff spot. Chatham (13-19-8) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second and Falmouth (17-19-4) got their first run in the eighth inning that tied the game 1-1. Due to good pitching, the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Both starting pitchers played well. Bryant's Chase Jeter went four innings and allowed no earned runs, three hits, a walk and struck out four for Falmouth. Clemson's Caden Grice pitched four innings and allowed no runs, two walks, a hit and struck out four for Chatham.

Stars of the Night

1. SS: Mitch Jebb, Michigan State University, Hyannis Harbor Hawks

In a battle of the two best teams in the West Division, Jebb helped Hyannis to a win and move up to a league best record (21-13-6). He finished 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs, a run scored and a home run in the fourth inning.

2. P: Seth Keener, Wake Forest University, Bourne Braves

With his team down 2-0, Keener entered the game and allowed no runs or walks, four hits and struck out six to pick up the win.

3. C: Kurtis Byrne, Texas Christian University, Brewster Whitecaps

With the Whitecaps fighting for a playoff spot, Byrne came in clutch as he was perfect at the pla. He finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs, a run scored and a home run in the top of the third inning.

Contact Courtney Jacobs at cjacobs@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CJ_Journalist.

#Clemson University#Georgia State University#Cape League Roundup#The Braves Lrb#Harwich#Wake Forest University#Hyannis Harbor Hawks 7#Cotuit Kettleers 3#The Hyannis Harbor Hawks
