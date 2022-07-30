New rule to thwart railroad efforts to cut train crews to one

www.ksnblocal4.com
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
kjan.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County
(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call
WAHOO, Nebraska — Residents of this Saunders County town 45 miles west of Omaha and 30 miles north of Lincoln are living in something of a congressional limbo these days. Until early next January, Congress considers them part of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, as they have been since the 1960s. But they have had no […] The post Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous; they can also be...
Douglas County reports increase in new COVID-19 cases since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 649 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the new case count stood at 592.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire at Bunge
(Red Oak) According to Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Red Oak Firefighters responded to a dryer stack fire at Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Avenue. The call went out at 1:10 a.m. this morning. Arriving firefighters located the blaze within the northeast dryer stack on the exterior portion of the building. Crews executed aerial operations to extinguish the fire.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol taking part in national anti-speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is taking part in a national campaign hoping to curb speeding across the state. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which runs until Aug. 14, will have troopers work overtime to stop drivers from speeding. Speeding was a factor...
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
