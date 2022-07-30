ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

New rule to thwart railroad efforts to cut train crews to one

By The Associated Press
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance

(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kjan.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County

(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77

LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#The Associated Press
Nebraska Examiner

Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call

WAHOO, Nebraska — Residents of this Saunders County town 45 miles west of Omaha and 30 miles north of Lincoln are living in something of a congressional limbo these days. Until early next January, Congress considers them part of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, as they have been since the 1960s. But they have had no […] The post Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WAHOO, NE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash

A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
UTE, IA
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
klkntv.com

Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire at Bunge

(Red Oak) According to Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Red Oak Firefighters responded to a dryer stack fire at Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Avenue. The call went out at 1:10 a.m. this morning. Arriving firefighters located the blaze within the northeast dryer stack on the exterior portion of the building. Crews executed aerial operations to extinguish the fire.
RED OAK, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol taking part in national anti-speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is taking part in a national campaign hoping to curb speeding across the state. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which runs until Aug. 14, will have troopers work overtime to stop drivers from speeding. Speeding was a factor...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stothert and City Council at odds again

It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy