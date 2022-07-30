ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
People

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
MCROBERTS, KY
wpde.com

Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding

(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentuckians helping eastern Kentucky

Western Kentucky organization jump starting flood relief while continuing tornado relief. On Wednesday, 42,000 fortified prepackaged meals will arrive in Hazard, Kentucky. The meals have a three-year shelf life. Teh group is also sending water purification kits, because access to food and clean water is their top priority.
HAZARD, KY

