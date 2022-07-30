A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued

www.wpsdlocal6.com
Related
wymt.com
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding -- many requiring insulin or other care -- resident says
Last week's flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says -- and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
People
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
A Kentucky man rescued 5 children and 2 of his former teachers from their flooded homes after getting a message asking for help
Nathan Day was up early Thursday morning helping his son get ready for work when he received a message from a neighbor asking him to save her grandchildren from the rising floodwaters.
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
wymt.com
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
wymt.com
‘He saved my life’: Knott Co. native reflects on devastating flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “He saved my life,” said Margaret Sester about her brother, Ted Slone. Sester said when she saw the waters begin to rise around her home, she woke her brother up. ”She didn’t want to get out. She was scared,” said Slone. “I pulled her...
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 37 as governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for
The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities.
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
WTVQ
‘They looked like angels’: Woman recounts being rescued from home
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – Countless people have lost everything in the floods and it’s left people heartbroken and in shock. An 86-year-old woman in Letcher County says she thought she was going to die. Around 2:30 Thursday morning, Emma Amburgey says she woke up to a phone call...
wpsdlocal6.com
Western Kentucky organization jump starting flood relief while continuing tornado relief
PADUCAH — Paying it forward, from western Kentucky to eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Dream Center is partnering with several organizations to deliver essentials to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Dream Center dealt with the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornado in west Kentucky, so organizers with the group say...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentuckians helping eastern Kentucky
Western Kentucky organization jump starting flood relief while continuing tornado relief. On Wednesday, 42,000 fortified prepackaged meals will arrive in Hazard, Kentucky. The meals have a three-year shelf life. Teh group is also sending water purification kits, because access to food and clean water is their top priority.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Comments / 4