ETSU coach admits Riddell is the clubhouse leader with practice about to open

Pike County High School parents have recently launched the first PCHS Sports Booster Club since 2014 and held a meeting to discuss the club on Monday night in Brundidge. Less than a month ago the club launched its first fundraiser, which is the sale of advertising signs around Bulldog Stadium, as well as around Pike County’s baseball and softball fields. According to Sports Booster Club President Vanessa Johnson and Vice President Russell Baker, more than 40 signs have already been sold. The money from these signs will be invested back into the athletic programs at PCHS.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO