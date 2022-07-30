ETSU coach admits Riddell is the clubhouse leader with practice about to open

www.wjhl.com
Related
247Sports
Thomas turning heads early at Tennessee
Jourdan Thomas isn’t one of the loudest defensive backs you’ll ever hear, at least off the field. Some straining can be required to hear him speak, which is a bit unusual for someone who also spent time at quarterback in high school. Turn up the volume a bit,...
247Sports
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
Jonesborough, August 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Greene High School football team will have a game with David Crockett High School on August 02, 2022, 14:30:00. South Greene High SchoolDavid Crockett High School. Click here for more details.
Just In: Vols RB to Miss 2022 Season Due to Injury
As first reported by Volquest earlier today, Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an upper body injury not disclosed at this time. Whitehead played a role in Tennessee’s backfield at pivotal times last fall. His career on Rocky Top got off to a slow start with a Lis Franc injury that ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Athletic Director Diaries: Turtle Mountain Community High School ‘getting back on track’
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Rolette County recorded North Dakota’s highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Mayo Clinic. In the past two years, the Turtle Mountain Community has focused financial resources on overflowing hospitals while athletics took a back seat, TMCHS Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin said.
Kingsport Times-News
Versatile Christian ready to play vital role for Volunteer
CHURCH HILL — Cason Christian has been a part of some substantial athletic history recently at Volunteer. He’s played football since he was a freshman and last year helped the Falcons make their first playoff appearance since 2007.
Troy Messenger
PCHS parents launch sports booster club
Pike County High School parents have recently launched the first PCHS Sports Booster Club since 2014 and held a meeting to discuss the club on Monday night in Brundidge. Less than a month ago the club launched its first fundraiser, which is the sale of advertising signs around Bulldog Stadium, as well as around Pike County’s baseball and softball fields. According to Sports Booster Club President Vanessa Johnson and Vice President Russell Baker, more than 40 signs have already been sold. The money from these signs will be invested back into the athletic programs at PCHS.
Comments / 0