Dr. Merton Utgaard, founder of International Music Camp, honored with Rough Rider award

BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Benson County Sheriff Office is seeking information from anyone in the community who may have any knowledge on the vandalism that took place over the weekend at the Lebanon Cemetery. This cemetery is located approximately five miles east and four miles south of Leeds, or three miles north of the village of Brinsmade. The department posted photos of 8 gravestones that had been destroyed.

BENSON COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO