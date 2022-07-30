Dr. Merton Utgaard, founder of International Music Camp, honored with Rough Rider award

www.kfyrtv.com
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair sees slight attendance increase in 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State Fair saw an overall increase in attendance from year to year. Leadership with the State Fair said 314,271 people attended this year’s fair. That’s a slight increase of 3,586 attendees over the 2021 state fair. This year’s fair featured...
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered by conservation group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you were asked to close your eyes and imagine a butterfly, odds are you’d be thinking of a black and orange delicate insect — a monarch butterfly. Sadly, this beautiful and beloved butterfly is endangered according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
School supply sums surge impacting budgets of ND parents and teachers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the new school year approaches, parents and teachers are beginning to buy pencils, paper, and calculators. However, inflation and price increases have some looking for creative ways to stretch their budgets. Some kids and parents are dreading heading to the stores in search of school...
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Convicted murderer Chad Isaak is dead. North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to the State Penitentiary at 5:45 p.m. Sunday for a report that Isaak had caused self-harm. Isaak was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Last August, after only four and...
valleynewslive.com
Benson County Sheriff seeking information on vandalism at Lebanon Cemetery
BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Benson County Sheriff Office is seeking information from anyone in the community who may have any knowledge on the vandalism that took place over the weekend at the Lebanon Cemetery. This cemetery is located approximately five miles east and four miles south of Leeds, or three miles north of the village of Brinsmade. The department posted photos of 8 gravestones that had been destroyed.
