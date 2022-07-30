The Unexpected Truth About The Bus From Speed

L'Arrivée d'un train en gare de La Ciotat, known in English as The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station, was not the very first movie directed by Auguste and Louis Lumiere. However, it is their one film associated with an iconic legend that moviegoers in 1896, largely unaccustomed to theatrical cinema, were so startled by the image of a train moving towards the camera, that they all panicked. They thought there was really a train coming right at them! While it remains up for debate whether this incident happened or not, the enduring presence of this yarn speaks to how deeply ingrained trains are into impactful and crowd-pleasing cinema. Whether it’s silent films from the dawn of movies to modern blockbusters like Bullet Train, trains have been practically interwoven into the history of movies.

