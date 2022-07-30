ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Fires Back At Twitter In Court Battle

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
STOCKS
The Independent

Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the woman at the centre of the Elon Musk-Sergey Brin saga

Businesswoman and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan is at the centre of a reported rift between two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin.Ms Shanahan is the estranged wife of billionaire Google co-founder Mr Brin and had filed for divorce earlier this year. A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed the reason behind the separation was a brief affair between Ms Shanahan and the Tesla chief.WSJ claimed, quoting people familiar with the matter, Ms Shanahan had a brief affair with Mr Musk in December. The association is what led to the couple filing for divorce in January this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk loses court battle against Twitter, as judge sets date for major trial

Tesla chief Elon Musk will face a court showdown with Twitter in October after losing a bid to delay the social media firm’s lawsuit against him.Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44bn (£37bn) and wanted the billionaire to be tried in court at the earliest possible date.He wanted the date pushed back to February 2023.“It became clear Musk was never going to take yes for an answer,” said Bill Savitt from Wachtell, representing Twitter. “Twitter can manage this and will manage this, but the company is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Business Industry#The Chancery Court
Business Insider

Tech: Elon Musk's new twins

Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother,...
AMAZON
Newsweek

Why Musk's Twitter Fail Is Good for Humanity—and Maybe Tesla, Too | Opinion

The decision to have a speedy trial over the Twitter deal that has fallen apart is good for the platform, and for Twitter users, giving us reason to hope the world's richest person will soon be forced to settle with the company and return to fiddling with rockets and cars instead of removing content moderation policies that prevent the platform from being filled with hate and poison.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk's bid was able to keep Twitter's share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter's Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
STOCKS
u.today

Dogecoin Creator Says He No Longer Likes Elon Musk (Of Course He Does)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44 billion deal

Just before heading into the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk quietly filed a countersuit against Twitter. For those unaware, Twitter is taking Musk to court after the CEO announced he's backing out of the previously agreed-upon deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Reuters points out that...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy