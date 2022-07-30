Elon Musk Fires Back At Twitter In Court Battle

www.ibtimes.com
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. “If he says he’s going to do it,...
How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
Elon Musk grimaces and looks disheveled hours after being sued by Twitter for ‘backing out of $44billion deal’
ELON Musk has been spotted looking downcast and disheveled on a night out as he faces a monstrous lawsuit over his failed $44billion Twitter buyout. The Tesla CEO couldn't raise a smile as he stepped out of a car, heading to dinner in Los Angeles under the cover of darkness on Tuesday night.
Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?
Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Meet the woman at the centre of the Elon Musk-Sergey Brin saga
Businesswoman and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan is at the centre of a reported rift between two of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin.Ms Shanahan is the estranged wife of billionaire Google co-founder Mr Brin and had filed for divorce earlier this year. A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed the reason behind the separation was a brief affair between Ms Shanahan and the Tesla chief.WSJ claimed, quoting people familiar with the matter, Ms Shanahan had a brief affair with Mr Musk in December. The association is what led to the couple filing for divorce in January this...
Elon Musk Responds to Report He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife, Posts Photo with Them
Elon Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. The WSJ report, citing sources familiar to those involved, claims that Musk and Shanahan had a "brief affair," which subsequently...
Elon Musk loses court battle against Twitter, as judge sets date for major trial
Tesla chief Elon Musk will face a court showdown with Twitter in October after losing a bid to delay the social media firm’s lawsuit against him.Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44bn (£37bn) and wanted the billionaire to be tried in court at the earliest possible date.He wanted the date pushed back to February 2023.“It became clear Musk was never going to take yes for an answer,” said Bill Savitt from Wachtell, representing Twitter. “Twitter can manage this and will manage this, but the company is...
Elon Musk wants to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Here's how the billionaire went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech.
Over the last five decades, Musk has launched multiple companies, become a tabloid figure, and taken the crown as the world's richest person.
Elon Musk Reportedly Becoming Liability, Turning New Buyers And Old Away From Tesla
Elon Musk was once the darling of the electric vehicle community. A rich, brash CEO, with an ability to harness social media, those same factors that made him a popular figure may now be hurting the company he helped grow. Studies are showing increasingly that, although Tesla owners are happy...
Tech: Elon Musk's new twins
Happy Thursday, readers. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and we've got lots to talk about today, so I'll get right to the point. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. Insider reported that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins in November, 2021. The children's mother,...
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
'Heatwave In Shortville': Is Elon Musk Taunting Bill Gates And Tesla Short Sellers?
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has been known to share cryptic messages with his more than 100 million Twitter Inc TWTR followers. A recent post may be a dig at investors betting against electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: On Friday night, Elon Musk tweeted three...
Why Musk's Twitter Fail Is Good for Humanity—and Maybe Tesla, Too | Opinion
The decision to have a speedy trial over the Twitter deal that has fallen apart is good for the platform, and for Twitter users, giving us reason to hope the world's richest person will soon be forced to settle with the company and return to fiddling with rockets and cars instead of removing content moderation policies that prevent the platform from being filled with hate and poison.
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk's bid was able to keep Twitter's share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter's Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Elon Musk jokes about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" and says he likes "a little nonsense"
Elon Musk joked about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" amid legal battle over $44 billion deal. He also said Saturday that he likes "a little nonsense." Musk filed a counter lawsuit against Twitter on Friday after the platform sued him for walking away. Elon Musk may be in the middle...
Dogecoin Creator Says He No Longer Likes Elon Musk (Of Course He Does)
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Tesla's Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44 billion deal
Just before heading into the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk quietly filed a countersuit against Twitter. For those unaware, Twitter is taking Musk to court after the CEO announced he's backing out of the previously agreed-upon deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Reuters points out that...
