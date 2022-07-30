TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash along route 35 in Ross Co.

sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
Fox 19
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
2 taken to area hospitals after single vehicle crash in Xenia Twp.
XENIA TOWNSHIP — Two people have been taken to area hospitals after a vehicle crash in Xenia Township early Sunday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single vehicle into a pole in the 2000 block of Hilltop Road just before 1:00 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Rescue crews respond to serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bishop Hill Road in Ross County around 8:00 a.m., after a 9-1-1 caller said a vehicle had wrecked into a nearby creek. According to initial reports, a passerby see the vehicle in the creek and immediately...
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Scioto Valley
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio including Ross, Pike, and Scioto Counties. According to the National Weather Service, conditions across the region remain favorable for severe weather development. The watch goes until 11 p.m. this evening. Residents should remain weather...
Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police
Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
Boil Advisory issued for portions of Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pike Water, Inc. announced a boil advisory within the county. According to the water supplier, the advisory is until further notice for the following areas. Tackett Lane. Shyville Rd. Church Rd. Beaver Creek. Schuster Rd. Taylor Hollow. St Rt 220. Wakefield Mound Rd. 81- 535...
