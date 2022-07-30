ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

What we know about fire season 2022

By Jessica Rivera
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7cBe_0gyIxODS00

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Earlier Thursday afternoon, multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the Belton area, Dog Ridge Fire. A fire that filled highway 190 with dark smoke.

“Today we learned that there was one residential structure inside the main area where the fire was that was destroyed. As far as that, there were no other structures that were lost outside of outbuildings, sheds and little barns outside,” says Chris Mahlstedt, Bell County Fire Marshal.

This year Central Texas has experienced multiple grass-fires. But why?

“We haven’t seen drought conditions this bad in many years. 2011 was the last time that we experienced severe drought conditions. So again, we just ask that people to be extremely cautious,” says Mahlstedt,

Most of Central Texas is currently under a burn ban and with the dry conditions, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt is urging everyone to follow those orders.

“If you’re cooking outside or if you’re doing any kind of work that produces heat or sparks, [make sure[ that you have a water source with you nearby in case those sparks do end up causing the fire,” says Mahlstedt,

Mahlstedt also wants to remind everyone to do their part and follow the water restrictions, seeing that resources are limited.

“We’re still facing upper ninety’s low 100 degrees every day. There’s no forecasted rain in the near future. That’s what’s going to be the key for all this is we have to have some rain,” says Mahlstedt,

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belton, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 70 percent contained

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Several Central Texas agencies are fighting a brush fire south of Interstate 14 and west of FM-1670. This fire, named the “Dog Ridge Fire,” started on Thursday, July 28. The Central Bell Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 1:47 p.m. near the 2600 block of FM-1670. The initial report […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Season#Barns#Brush Fire#Central Texas#Bell County Fire Marshal
fox44news.com

One person dead in three-vehicle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A crash in Temple involves three vehicles and results in one person dead. Temple Police officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound Interstate 35, near Midway Drive, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35, near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership, when the crash occurred.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton

BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Rain possible as triple digit heat continues

AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be the 14th day in a row with triple digits and 49 for the entire summer. The door is still open for a few Gulf showers to slide into Central Texas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The prime area will be east of Austin late in the day.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS rescued an adult patient after a vehicle went off the roadway into a detention pond, this evening. The vehicle rescue occurred at 9200 block Metric Blvd. The person was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. The patient has been...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy