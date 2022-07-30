ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Community meeting to save Berwick Hospital Center

BERWICK, Pa. — Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center are still searching for answers a little more than a week after the owner of the hospital shut down clinics and announced plans to close the hospital itself. On Monday night, many of those residents...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

National Night Out event held in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Clarks Summit, PA
Scranton, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Society
Newswatch 16

Monroe County Meals on Wheels seeking donations

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels. The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more. "Since our inception in 1972 we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Veteran turns 103 in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's National Night out and National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and in Lackawanna County, it's a veteran's birthday. And he's celebrating quite the milestone, he turned 103 years old Tuesday. Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Local Life#Localevent#Americans#Ada
Pennsylvania Business Report

New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston

A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the Aug. 1 opening of the new $80 million Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint facility in Pittston, Pa. The 124,000-square-foot outpatient specialty facility offers surgery and endoscopy; bone, muscle, and joint care; urologic services; eye care and eyewear; and physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic […] The post New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Folks enjoy unique scavenger hunt in Susquehanna

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday. "The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Newswatch 16

Cracking down on electronics in school

SCRANTON, Pa. — When students in the Scranton School District return to class next month, they'll be leaving something behind. Under a new district policy, personal devices, including cell phones, must be kept either in a locker or in a student's backpack. They cannot be used on school property,...
SCRANTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Preparing locally for National Night Out

Many communities throughout our area are joining others across the nation, gearing up for events tomorrow evening marking "National Night Out". The past two years events were canceled due to COVID 19 precautions. The event, on the first Tuesday in August, began in 1984 as a way to bring law enforcement and communities they serve together to strengthen police-community partnerships. Some of those are taking place at the West Hazleton Borough Building on South Broad Street from 5 to 8pm. Dunmore Community Center on Monroe Avenue starting with a parade at 6pm. Wright Township Municipal Park, Mountaintop from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Weatherly Borough and Bloomsburg also have events planned. Check with your area to find events near you.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Community day for veterans and families

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — All area veterans and their families were invited to come out. The community day's focus was on wellness and veterans' health. There was information on medicare, VA benefits, and veterans suicide prevention. And the legion partnered with Warrior Strong and had a combat veteran lead...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
KINGSTON, PA
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy