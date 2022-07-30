Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity

www.wnep.com
Kids in Lackawanna County discovering the world of water
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Kids gathered inside the Valley Community Library in Peckville to participate in a camp about all things water. Pennsylvania American Water has put together the Wonderful World of Water Camp for about a decade to educate children about how water affects our lives. "They learn...
Community meeting to save Berwick Hospital Center
BERWICK, Pa. — Residents of the Berwick area and employees of Berwick Hospital Center are still searching for answers a little more than a week after the owner of the hospital shut down clinics and announced plans to close the hospital itself. On Monday night, many of those residents...
National Night Out event held in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
Autism training equips first responders with educational tools
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police officers and first responders gathered inside Lackawanna College Monday to learn about autism and how to recognize it. Gary Weitzen has a son with autism and travels the area, educating communities about it. "How to communicate with individuals with autism and get them to follow...
Monroe County Meals on Wheels seeking donations
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels. The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more. "Since our inception in 1972 we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and...
Veteran turns 103 in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's National Night out and National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and in Lackawanna County, it's a veteran's birthday. And he's celebrating quite the milestone, he turned 103 years old Tuesday. Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff...
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
Former Scranton police officer publishes book on school security
SCRANTON, Pa. — For years, one question kept former Scranton police officer Joseph Harris up at night:. "What if I missed something? What if I missed that one vulnerable point?" One of his duties while on the force was to serve as the "risk assessor" for schools and any...
New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the Aug. 1 opening of the new $80 million Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint facility in Pittston, Pa. The 124,000-square-foot outpatient specialty facility offers surgery and endoscopy; bone, muscle, and joint care; urologic services; eye care and eyewear; and physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic
Folks enjoy unique scavenger hunt in Susquehanna
SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — The second annual Trehab Scavenger Hunt sent people door to door on Main Street in Susquehanna on Tuesday. "The benefit of the scavenger hunt is that these young adults get to learn about not only the local businesses in the area but also the different career paths," said Jenna Weiss, site supervisor from Trehab.
Teachers respond to bag, phone policies at Scranton School District
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the first chance for parents and students make their voices heard after the Scranton School District announced plans to remove students’ personal electronic devices from school grounds and require clear bags, but Tuesday night’s meeting was lightly attended, with only a handful of teachers speaking up.
Go Joe 25 bike ride, St. Joseph's Center Festival Telethon raise $1 million
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a wrap for the Go Joe 25 charity bike ride and for the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon. It was all to raise money for St. Joseph's Center and it was definitely a year that broke records. Thanks to the generosity of viewers throughout...
Cracking down on electronics in school
SCRANTON, Pa. — When students in the Scranton School District return to class next month, they'll be leaving something behind. Under a new district policy, personal devices, including cell phones, must be kept either in a locker or in a student's backpack. They cannot be used on school property,...
Preparing locally for National Night Out
Many communities throughout our area are joining others across the nation, gearing up for events tomorrow evening marking "National Night Out". The past two years events were canceled due to COVID 19 precautions. The event, on the first Tuesday in August, began in 1984 as a way to bring law enforcement and communities they serve together to strengthen police-community partnerships. Some of those are taking place at the West Hazleton Borough Building on South Broad Street from 5 to 8pm. Dunmore Community Center on Monroe Avenue starting with a parade at 6pm. Wright Township Municipal Park, Mountaintop from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Weatherly Borough and Bloomsburg also have events planned. Check with your area to find events near you.
'I Can Bike' program held in Lackawanna County
MOSCOW, Pa. — A helmet and a hug from his helper Anthony is all Jake Hart needs to get going on his custom training bicycle. Jake is one of forty riders from northeastern PA who signed up for "I Can Bike." The week-long program held at North Pocono Middle...
Community day for veterans and families
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — All area veterans and their families were invited to come out. The community day's focus was on wellness and veterans' health. There was information on medicare, VA benefits, and veterans suicide prevention. And the legion partnered with Warrior Strong and had a combat veteran lead...
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
