Dare County, NC

Dare County Schools to launch community survey on next superintendent

By Michelle Wolf
 4 days ago

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A local school district is asking the community’s help in finding its next superintendent.

On Aug. 1, Dare County Schools will launch a community-wide “stakeholder input survey” where parents, staff and people in the community can weigh in on the search.

“We’ve always been one of the top ranking schools in North Carolina and we want to stabilize and keep that going,” said David Twiddy, school board chairman.

A top-ranking school district that’s without a permanent leader after Superintendent John Farrelly resigned last month, one year before he was set to retire.

“Currently no in-house candidates have mentioned interest,” Twiddy explained.

Dare County Schools is one month away from the first day of school and wants to see what you want in a new superintendent and what the school district can improve on.

“To see the strengths of it, to see what the community has seen in the past. The pandemic has really been very hard for many, many school districts and trying to bring that back up,” Twiddy stated.

Twiddy says he’s excited to see how parents, teachers and community members respond to the stakeholder input survey.

The survey and the job application for superintendent both launch on August 1.

“It’s a 30-day window for the application process and I’m very confident that we’ll have many applicants that’ll apply to Dare County Schools,” Twiddy said.

The official search committee comprised of board members, central office staff and three principals will begin crafting interview questions based on responses to the survey on Aug. 19.

The hope is to begin screening candidates in September and to choose a new “visionary leader” who “understands how to lead through change and implement change, with an intentional focus on improving student outcomes.”

“It’s about our students. We’ve got to make them ready for the next level of their life,” Twiddy concluded.

The stakeholder input survey will be open for two weeks and is set to close on August 15.

