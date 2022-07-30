Monkeypox spreading across Alabama as case count grows; health officials getting calls from people seeking vaccine

www.wbrc.com
Chilton Co. Humane Society calling for action amid overpopulation
CHILTON CO, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton Co. Humane Society wants to avoid sentencing any animal to death as overpopulation threatens their status as a no-kill shelter. The shelter took to Facebook to spread awareness about critically low adoption and rescue rates. “Sadly, our small shelter is full. Our waiting list...
What is ‘rebound’ COVID?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is back in isolation Monday after testing positive for COVID again. There are new questions about the CDC’s isolation guidance and whether it’s long enough. Rebound COVID-19 can sometimes happen with people who are treated with the drug Paxlovid in the...
Kentucky flood victims hours away from receiving much-needed TLC from Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - The news out of Kentucky seems to get more grim by the hour. The death toll now stands at 37, according to authorities in Kentucky. But help is on the way by way of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. It all gets underway at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday,...
Calera police officer exposed to substance belived to be fentanyl while searching vehicle
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say one of their officers was exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl while searching a vehicle on July 31. The officer felt symptoms and was treated, and is now OK, according to police. “Fentanyl is widely used because it is so powerful...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WARNING: A text message included in the story below contains racist language. Some neighbors in Vincent want the town to fire its assistant police chief, accusing him of sending a racist text message to other officers on the police force. A large group of angry residents...
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Lung cancer survivor hopes his story will encourage others to get screened
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s World Lung Cancer Awareness Day and local doctors and patients are reminding others about the importance of getting regular check-ups and screenings. Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the country. WBRC spoke to a survivor who said it’s important to...
Coroner looking for family of man who died in prison
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Paul Stephen Smith, 65, died July 29, 2022 of natural causes. He was serving a life sentence for murder from a...
ADPH shares COVID-19 masking guidance ahead of new school year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has made it clear the decision to mask is a personal one, that includes in the classroom this fall semester. “If there’s not a bigger mandate in place, like a school wide mandate, then each individual just makes that decision,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.
8th annual Hoover City Dad Brigade
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Dads all across Hoover showed up and worked hard for the Eighth Annual Hoover City Dad Brigade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The Dad Brigade is an annual opportunity for volunteers to help spruce up the Hoover City Schools before the start of the school year.
Tuscaloosa car show benefits man battling cancer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa community showed its support over the weekend for a man fighting cancer. Friends and loved ones held a benefit to help Russell Estes pay for his ongoing medical care. Doctors diagnosed 50 year-old Russell Estes with skin cancer recently. “Melanoma. it got a little...
Experts share tips for transitioning kids with special needs back-to-school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, your daily routine is likely about to change and it can be overwhelming for parents and students. Getting back in the school swing of things can be difficult for parents and students, but experts...
Online movement has people saving money by buying nothing
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) – An online gifting site designed to cut down on waste is taking on a new life as record inflation is driving up the cost of everything. The Buy Nothing Project was started in 2013 and has grown to a worldwide gift economy network, based primarily on Facebook, with more than 7,500 groups, including a chapter in Vestavia Hills.
Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward eastern Kentucky flood relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the devastating flash floods in eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected. Below are the two charitable organizations that WBRC and fellow sister Gray Television stations are helping to provide assistance to during this...
New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them. Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.
National Night Out happening in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not always take an emergency to get a bunch of first responders together. Several agencies of law enforcement and first responders are participating in National Night Out in an effort to show the community what they’re jobs are all about. It’s happening Tuesday,...
21-year-old Northport man drowns in Lake Lurleen
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lurleen Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Rocael Ramos, 21, of Northport, drowned while swimming around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was taken to Northport Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to troopers.
Pell City High School students start mental health podcast
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sem;Colon is a mental health awareness project organized by students at Pell City High School. Their goal is to address the increase in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts amongst teenagers and pre-teen students. Founder Anna Claire Hathorn says this all started as she searched for...
Market Wagon helps local farmers and other food producers deliver locally sourced food to your doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The demand for locally sourced food is up in Alabama, and local food producers are turning to the online market to deliver the farm right to your front door. The pandemic did some major damage to our supply chain making it harder to find certain foods...
Helena Night Out welcomes first responders
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Tuesday of August marks National Night Out where communities can showcase their police and fire departments. It’s Helena Night Out at Helena High School and many community members have already started to gather to interact with their local law enforcement officers and first responders in a casual setting.
